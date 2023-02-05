Entertainment TV Cheryl Burke Says She's 'Not in a Rush' to Date Again After Matthew Lawrence Divorce "It's been really healing, honestly," Burke told PEOPLE of her newly single life By Topher Gauk-Roger and Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 5, 2023 12:55 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: John Wolfsohn/Getty Images Cheryl Burke is fine flying solo for now. The Dancing with the Stars pro, 38, told PEOPLE being newly single "couldn't have happened at a better time" as she arrived at Saturday's 10th annual Gold Meets Golden event in Beverly Hills, Calif. She explained that finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Matthew Lawrence last September has been therapeutic. "It's been really healing, honestly," she said. She further clarified that she is not yet completely active in the dating pool. "I refuse to use dating apps. And Patti 'Millionaire Matchmaker' Stanger, she's working on it, but it's not easy and I'm not in a rush." Cheryl Burke Says She's 'Proud' to Be 'Alone, Not Lonely' amid Ex Matthew Lawrence's New Romance "I think I definitely have a lot of growing and evolving to do, and now...I have the time to really do that without the anxiety of a timeline," Burke added. "It couldn't have happened at a better time, because I'm ready for it now." Burke admits she's happy being single for a year, or even two. "I mean, I deserve it. I've always put everyone in front of me, so this is the first time I'm actually being selfish, but in a good way." Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Cheryl Burke Wins Custody of Dog in Matthew Lawrence Divorce: '2023, We're Off to a Great Start!' "I feel at peace, at ease and I'm just excited," said Burke. "I feel like I've been a reborn human being here on this planet because it's so many changes, right? My career, my personal life. But I still have my dog." The celebrity dancer won custody of their shared dog, Ysabella, last month. "She's been my rock," she continued. RELATED VIDEO: DWTS's Cheryl Burke Returns to Wedding Venue to 'Reflect' amid Divorce from Matthew Lawrence Burke noted of her furry friend, "It's been really nice to just be with someone who may not have an opinion, but still is very opinionated. She definitely is. They say that your dog is like your owner, so it's kind of scary." Burke and the Boy Meets World alum, 42, met during the 2006 Dancing with the Stars season during which Lawrence's brother Joey competed. They tied the knot in May 2019.