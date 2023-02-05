Cheryl Burke Says She's 'Not in a Rush' to Date Again After Matthew Lawrence Divorce

"It's been really healing, honestly," Burke told PEOPLE of her newly single life

By Topher Gauk-Roger
and
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 5, 2023 12:55 PM
Cheryl Burke attends the FL!P And IMARAÏS Beauty Partnership Launch Party
Photo: John Wolfsohn/Getty Images

Cheryl Burke is fine flying solo for now.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 38, told PEOPLE being newly single "couldn't have happened at a better time" as she arrived at Saturday's 10th annual Gold Meets Golden event in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She explained that finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Matthew Lawrence last September has been therapeutic. "It's been really healing, honestly," she said.

She further clarified that she is not yet completely active in the dating pool. "I refuse to use dating apps. And Patti 'Millionaire Matchmaker' Stanger, she's working on it, but it's not easy and I'm not in a rush."

"I think I definitely have a lot of growing and evolving to do, and now...I have the time to really do that without the anxiety of a timeline," Burke added. "It couldn't have happened at a better time, because I'm ready for it now."

Burke admits she's happy being single for a year, or even two. "I mean, I deserve it. I've always put everyone in front of me, so this is the first time I'm actually being selfish, but in a good way."

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence attend the RIDE Foundation's 2nd Annual Dance For Freedon at gala The Broad Stage on September 29, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I feel at peace, at ease and I'm just excited," said Burke. "I feel like I've been a reborn human being here on this planet because it's so many changes, right? My career, my personal life. But I still have my dog."

The celebrity dancer won custody of their shared dog, Ysabella, last month. "She's been my rock," she continued.

RELATED VIDEO: DWTS's Cheryl Burke Returns to Wedding Venue to 'Reflect' amid Divorce from Matthew Lawrence

Burke noted of her furry friend, "It's been really nice to just be with someone who may not have an opinion, but still is very opinionated. She definitely is. They say that your dog is like your owner, so it's kind of scary."

Burke and the Boy Meets World alum, 42, met during the 2006 Dancing with the Stars season during which Lawrence's brother Joey competed. They tied the knot in May 2019.

Related Articles
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Dale Moss arrives at the 2023 Gold Meets Golden 10th Anniversary Year Event at Virginia Robinson Gardens on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); Who Is Clare Crawley's Fiancé? All About Ryan Dawkins; Credit: Clare Crawley/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/reel/CiI1j11hzOV/?hl=en 
Dale Moss Says He Wishes Ex Clare Crawley 'Nothing but the Best' After Her Wedding to Ryan Dawkins
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20007 -- Pictured: Brandi Glanville -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Caroline Manzo attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Peacock Releases Statement After 'RHUGT' Incident with Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn4zNRUOzRP/?hl=en. Miranda Lambert/Instagram
Miranda Lambert on Posting Husband's Abs Online: 'If You Look Like That, You Got to Share Your Gift'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Gina Rodriguez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Prime's "I Want You Back" at ROW DTLA on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Pregnant Gina Rodriguez Jokes She's Taking 'Some Bets' on Whether Baby or New Show Arrives First
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: (L-R) Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss, Madison Bailey, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline attend Netflix's "I Am Not Okay With This" Photocall at The London West Hollywood on February 25, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Detail How They Handled Filming 'Outer Banks' After Split
morgan evans
Morgan Evans Reflects on Kelsea Ballerini Divorce amid Her Rumored Romance with Chase Stokes
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 28: Kelly Slater attends the unveiling of the all-new Breitling Superocean Heritage II Chronograph 44 Outerknown at Breitling Boutique New York on November 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Breitling); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Pamela Anderson attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Pamela, a love story" at TUDUM Theater on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Pamela Anderson's Ex Kelly Slater Congratulates Her on Netflix Doc: 'Look Forward to Watching'
valerie bertinelli/Instagram
Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional as She Opens Up About Healing After Divorce: 'I Am Over It'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Ashley Benson (L) attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena on January 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Ashley Benson Is Dating Brandon Davis: They Are 'Very Social People,' Says Source
Merrin Dungey Engaged to Kevin Ryder
'Alias' Star Merrin Dungey Is Engaged! See Her Ring — and Sweet Message from Costar Jennifer Garner
matthew lawrence; joey lawrence; chilli
Joey Lawrence Raves About Brother Matthew's 'Cool as Hell' Girlfriend, Chilli: 'He's Happy'
Caitlin McHugh Stamos and John Stamos pose at the opening night of the new musical "Some Like It Hot!" on Broadway at The Shubert Theatre on December 11, 2022 in New York City.
John Stamos and Wife Caitlin Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary: 'What a Beautiful Life We Have Together'
Gabe and Isabel photographed for TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 4
'90 Day' 's Isabel Admits She Was 'Very Nervous' Learning Gabe Is Trans — but They Built a 'Connection'
Susan Lucci Starts To Cry When Asked If She Was Dating After The Death Of Her Husband on Good Day New York
Susan Lucci Tearfully Remembers Late Husband as She Admits She's 'Not Ready' to Start Dating Yet
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are 'Not Worried About Working Again' After Exit from ABC News: Source
Frankie Meets Jack
Joey Lawrence, Samantha Cope Talk Working with 'Beacon of Light' Anne Heche on One of Her Last Films