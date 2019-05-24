See Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence's Stunning First Wedding Photo

Dancing with the Stars’ Cheryl Burke and actor Matthew Lawrence are officially married, and PEOPLE has the exclusive first photo of the newlyweds on their special day!

Burke, 35, and Lawrence, 39, were married Thursday evening at the Fairmont Grand del Mar in San Diego, California, PEOPLE exclusively revealed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the gorgeous image, which was taken by Amy and Stuart Photography, Lawrence beams as he wraps his arms around his beautiful bride and pulls her close to him. (See their full wedding album in next week’s issue of PEOPLE!)

Burke is breathtaking as she looks over her bare shoulder in her simply striking Romona Keveza gown which features a six-foot train.

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Amy and Stuart Photography

RELATED: Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Are Married!

On Thursday, the dancer was accompanied by her stepfather, Bob Wolf, down the aisle to meet her husband-to-be as family and friends, including many Dancing costars, looked on.

“Matt brings out the best in me,” Burke, 35, told PEOPLE days before the nuptials. “He enjoys every moment and that helps me appreciate life even more.”

Burke’s bridal party included matron of honor Leah Remini as well as her sister Nicole and Dancing’s Kym Johnson Herjavec. Lawrence’s two best men were his brothers, actor Joey Lawrence and musician Andy Lawrence.

The couple’s “I dos” capped off a relationship that began nearly 13 years ago, when they met during the 2006 Dancing with the Stars season.

“There was an attraction right away,” said Burke. “But we were both really young.”

RELATED: Cheryl Burke Celebrates Upcoming Wedding with Wild Bachelorette Bash: ‘One Hell of a Party’

Matt Lawrence and Cheryl Burke at her bridal shower Kendall Johnson

RELATED: Cheryl Burke Celebrates Upcoming Wedding to Matthew Lawrence at Bridal Shower

The couple broke things off after a year, but reunited almost nine years later, in 2017.

“It felt like the [time passed] didn’t happen,” said Burke. “I just felt so comfortable.”

Lawrence proposed in May 2018 at the Montage Laguna Beach — with a very special ring, using the exact diamond that her late father gave her mother.

As for what’s next for the happy couple? “I want to have kids,” Burke said. “[When we got back together] it was like, ‘Let’s not waste any time. Time’s a tickin’!’ “