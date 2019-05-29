DWTS' Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Open Up About Their 'Magical' Wedding

It’s been less than a week since Dancing with the Stars’ Cheryl Burke tied the knot with her longtime love, actor Matthew Lawrence, but the couple is still on cloud nine.

“The wedding was a surreal high,” Lawrence, 39, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I feel like the most blessed man on the planet.” Adds Burke, 35: “It’s bittersweet, because I’m really sad that it’s over. But at the same time, it’s calming. I feel like this is exactly what needed to happen for us.”

Indeed, the wedding, which took place on May 23 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California, was a long time coming for the couple, who met in 2007, but split for nearly nine years before reconciling in 2017 and getting engaged last year.

So, it’s no surprise that when it came to the ceremony, which took place on a covered fountain outside, emotions were running high.

“It was a tearjerker!” says Burke, who wore a custom Romona Keveza gown and Gianvito Rossi heels. “We were both crying. I was glad I told [matron of honor Leah Remini] to put tissues in her bra. It came in handy!”

Says Lawrence, who wore a tux by Garo Ashikian of Onik Design (his groomsmen were in The Black Tux), “When Cheryl rounded the corner [to enter the ceremony], you couldn’t have asked for a more perfect movie moment. It was magical.”

Following the “I dos,” 200 guests, including Burke’s former Dancing costars Jack Osbourne, Emmitt Smith and Kristi Yamaguchi, as well as Lawrence’s co-best men, his brothers Joey and Andy, headed into the reception.

“It was so cool to see my Pinterest wedding come true,” says Burke of the tented affair planned by celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss, complete with a mirrored dance floor, twinkle lights and florals by Mark’s Garden. “Everything was perfect. My friends were telling me that it was one of the favorite weddings they’d ever attended.”

The newlyweds’ first dance was to “Why I Love You” by MAJOR., but it wasn’t exactly a seamless shimmy.

“Having to dance with Cheryl gave me the most nerves because she is such an accomplished dancer, and I’m not,” says Lawrence. “I messed up in every possible way. I almost fell on top of her and pulled my hamstring to prevent that from happening. But we pulled it off!”

After dancing and dinner, including a 5-tiered-cake by Joanie and Leigh’s Cakes, guests headed into an afterparty, where the festivities continued with music by Angelo Pagan’s salsa band and churros, quesadillas and nachos were served.

Image zoom Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke at her bridal shower Kendall Johnson

“Everyone was dancing their butt off,” says Burke. “I had a blast!”

At the end of the night, guests departed with custom monogrammed farewell gift candles from Aroma 360 (with the same scent they used on their Lehr and Black invitations), but for Burke and Lawrence, the memories will last a lifetime.

“I’ll never forget walking into the reception tent and everybody was lined up, clapping for us,” says Lawrence. “It was like it was in slow motion. That is a moment I will never forget.”