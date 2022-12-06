Entertainment TV Cheryl Burke Hangs with 'Dance Dad' Tom Bergeron After Announcing Her 'Dancing with the Stars' Exit The two Dancing with the Stars alums posed for a trio of silly photos during their reunion By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 6, 2022 04:14 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Cheryl Burke/instagram Cheryl Burke and Tom Bergeron are back at it! The two Dancing with the Stars alums reunited on Monday for a fun-filled hangout session. While together, the pair took a trio of silly photos. "Dance Dad and his many personalities... 😆 #dancedad #reunitedanditfeelssogood," wrote Burke, 38. Bergeron, 67, shared the same photos with the caption: "In Other News: Former Dance Show Buddies Reunite 🎉🎉." Eric McCandless via Getty The pair's reunion comes after Burke announced her departure from DWTS after 26 seasons. Sharing the update with PEOPLE, Burke admitted she had been "crying nonstop." "It has been very emotional. There [are] a lot of emotions and there's lots of excitement, but there's also lots of fear," she continued. "At the end of the day, this is actually maybe another divorce in a way that I'm going through in one year." Burke — who had been a professional dancer on the series — confirmed her exits days after head judge Len Goodman announced his retirement. Recently, Burke expressed interest in stepping into his former role at the judge's table. "I think the whole world knows at this point that I would definitely love to. But it's not up to me," she told Entertainment Tonight. "What is up to me is my future, and I do know that it is time for me to evolve and see what else there is," she added. "Because there is life after Dancing with the Stars, so I've heard. I don't know yet. I'll let you know." Cheryl Burke Is Focusing on Mental Health Following Her 26-Season Run on DWTS On Tuesday's episode of her Burke in the Game podcast, the dancer gave fans more insight to her emotional journey as she continues to process her departure from DWTS. "I feel a little lost to be quite honest right now," she said, "but I know it's the right decision, even though it was the hardest decision. I also know moving forward not to define myself by my career. That said, she admitted, "This one hurt more for me than my actual divorce with my ex-husband [Matthew Lawrence]." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. As for Bergeron, he and his former DWTS co-host Erin Andrews were let go from their longtime roles in 2020. The move was a part of "a new creative direction" for the series, which involved tapping Tyra Banks to host. Alfonso Ribeiro was later named as a co-host for season 31.