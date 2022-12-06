Cheryl Burke Hangs with 'Dance Dad' Tom Bergeron After Announcing Her 'Dancing with the Stars' Exit

The two Dancing with the Stars alums posed for a trio of silly photos during their reunion

Published on December 6, 2022 04:14 PM
Cheryl Burke and Tom Bergeron
Photo: Cheryl Burke/instagram

Cheryl Burke and Tom Bergeron are back at it!

The two Dancing with the Stars alums reunited on Monday for a fun-filled hangout session. While together, the pair took a trio of silly photos.

"Dance Dad and his many personalities... 😆 #dancedad #reunitedanditfeelssogood," wrote Burke, 38.

Bergeron, 67, shared the same photos with the caption: "In Other News: Former Dance Show Buddies Reunite 🎉🎉."

Cheryl Burke and Tom Bergeron
Eric McCandless via Getty

The pair's reunion comes after Burke announced her departure from DWTS after 26 seasons. Sharing the update with PEOPLE, Burke admitted she had been "crying nonstop."

"It has been very emotional. There [are] a lot of emotions and there's lots of excitement, but there's also lots of fear," she continued. "At the end of the day, this is actually maybe another divorce in a way that I'm going through in one year."

Burke — who had been a professional dancer on the series — confirmed her exits days after head judge Len Goodman announced his retirement. Recently, Burke expressed interest in stepping into his former role at the judge's table.

"I think the whole world knows at this point that I would definitely love to. But it's not up to me," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"What is up to me is my future, and I do know that it is time for me to evolve and see what else there is," she added. "Because there is life after Dancing with the Stars, so I've heard. I don't know yet. I'll let you know."

On Tuesday's episode of her Burke in the Game podcast, the dancer gave fans more insight to her emotional journey as she continues to process her departure from DWTS.

"I feel a little lost to be quite honest right now," she said, "but I know it's the right decision, even though it was the hardest decision. I also know moving forward not to define myself by my career.

That said, she admitted, "This one hurt more for me than my actual divorce with my ex-husband [Matthew Lawrence]."

As for Bergeron, he and his former DWTS co-host Erin Andrews were let go from their longtime roles in 2020. The move was a part of "a new creative direction" for the series, which involved tapping Tyra Banks to host.

Alfonso Ribeiro was later named as a co-host for season 31.

