Dancing with the Stars' Cheryl Burke Is Engaged to Matthew Lawrence: 'Here Comes the Bride'

Congratulations are in order for Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence!

The Dancing with the Stars coach shared news of her engagement to Lawrence, 38, on Instagram Thursday night with stunning photos of her glittering diamond ring at the Montage in Laguna Beach, CA.

Set against the light of the sunset, Burke covered half of her face with her ring finger as Lawrence kissed her on the cheek. The proposal comes on her 34th birthday.

“OMG! So far so good for 34! 💍#amilliontimesyes #imengaged#herecomesthebride,” Burke wrote in the caption.

The dancer shared several photos of herself with Lawrence, her happiness showing through in each one as she continued to give a close-up view of her diamond engagement ring.

The actor is best known for his roles in Boy Meets World, Mrs. Doubtfire and Brotherly Love.

Before Lawrence proposed, Burke was excited to share her birthday celebrations on her Instagram Story, including a Cuisinart which she received as an early birthday gift.

They initially met in 2006 through Joey Lawrence, Matthew’s brother and a contestant on the third season of DWTS. The couple first started dating in February 2007 and were in a yearlong relationship before calling it quits in February 2008.

“Matt is very supportive and he always wants to make sure that we keep in contact and we’re always on the phone, making sure that everything’s okay. We talk constantly for hours and hours,” Burke previously told PEOPLE back when the couple first dated about how she and Lawrence maintain a good relationship while she’s on the road and busy with Dancing.

The later reunited in February 2017. Burke opened up to PEOPLE in September 2017 about how she regretted the end of their relationship.

“When we first dated, we were both young and immature, and I was so new to this world,” she said of why the relationship didn’t work the first time around. “Now we are both adults and feel balanced.”

“He’s such a great guy. He’s so normal, considering we’re in this crazy business,” she said of Lawrence. “It’s so nice to be able to come home to him and turn Netflix on and order Postmates. He’s someone I definitely do see spending the rest of my life with.”

The happy news comes after a sad time for the dancer with her father, Stephen Louis Burke, passing away in March.

Burke stepped away from social media following the news of his death but shared a touching Instagram tribute on him later on.

“Dad, if I had one more chance to have you here with me today, I would do things differently,” she captioned the sweet shot on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. “Every day I would tell you how much I love you. I miss you so much already.”