Cheryl Burke Says DWTS Judging Scores Are ‘Not Consistent’ Following Elimination with AJ McLean

After saying goodbye to the show on Monday, the pair spoke with Entertainment Tonight about their time on the ABC reality dancing competition series and reaction to being sent home just one week shy of the semifinals.

During season 29's Icons Night, the Backstreet Boys singer, 42, and his pro partner, 36, performed a Viennese Waltz to Queen's "Somebody to Love," and were awarded a 23/30.

Burke revealed that she felt disappointed by their results and believes that the couples are being scored in a way that is "just not consistent."

"There's rules in ballroom, and as far as I'm concerned this is a ballroom show, I thought," she told ET.

The dancer noted that she was also frustrated as she had already prepared for the upcoming weeks.

"I already had his other two routines choreographed for the semifinal. Normally I'm not that confident going in, but I was like, 'For sure, there's no way [we'll get eliminated],' " Burke said.

McLean told the outlet that while he made an early mistake in his routine Monday, he thought the pair recovered gracefully.

"This was the first time we've messed up in a dance since the beginning, at all, but in my honest opinion I think the way we handled it was like a couple of pros," he said.

Still, McLean said he appreciated his time on the show, calling it an "absolutely gracious journey."

"I've always been one to bow out from whatever the situation is with ease and grace and with a lot of gratitude," he said to ET of his elimination. "Honest to God, I've made a lot of great friends here, both on the stage and off the stage."

"I don't think it's really hit me yet, to be honest, but tomorrow it'll be an emotional hangover for sure," he added.

McLean also gave a shoutout to his pro partner, saying he felt "grateful for every experience that [he's] endured with this amazing woman."

The singer said while leaving the show is "a major bummer" he is looking forward to getting back to his family, which includes his two daughters Ava, 6, and Lyric, 3½, whom he shares with wife Rochelle, 39.

"It still sucks ... but there's also kind of a sense of relief and calmness as well because life goes on. And my wife has been holding down the fort like a trooper ... because this is seven days a week, every week."