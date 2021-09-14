Cheryl Burke Discusses the Mental and Physical Toll of Her Pro Dancing Career

"You know as a dancer, especially as a woman, our career, it doesn't last very long. The fact that I'm 37 and still sambaing out there and shimmying is pretty unheard of," Cheryl Burke said

Cheryl Burke might be ready to hang up her dancing shoes.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 37, opened up about the toll her professional dancing career has taken on her body and mind during an appearance on Monday's episode of The Tamron Hall Show, in which Hall led discussions with several celebrities about "the cost of being famous."

"You know as a dancer, especially as a woman, our career, it doesn't last very long. The fact that I'm 37 and still sambaing out there and shimmying is pretty unheard of," Burke said. "I'm not in the competitive level anymore, but still I also have to understand that I have arthritis in my body, you know, like, the pounding and pounding and pounding. [I'm] technically leading our sports players or whoever we're dancing with, right?"

Burke said that the desire to start a family with husband Matthew Lawrence, as well as the impact of pro dancing on her mental health, have made her consider saying goodbye to the ballroom.

"I also have body dysmorphia that I deal with as well that comes with the business that also came even before I moved here to Los Angeles. So there's all that that I have to deal with," she continued. "Then I have to think about — okay it's not just me now it's me and my husband, and what do we want for our future?"

She concluded, "I do know in my heart, I feel like 24 seasons is a huge accomplishment and I am grateful for that experience, but I'm not like these other girls who just had babies and can just bounce back. I know my body, but I also, more importantly, know my own mental health and if I have this body image issue that I'm dealing with, again, if this [points to her head] is not okay I can't perform."

This is not the first time that Burke has hinted her time with DWTS may be coming to an end. During a November episode of Barstool Sports' Chicks in the Office podcast, she admitted she might be ready to check out of the competition in the near future.

"My hips don't lie, and I'm starting to get tendonitis. For a woman, as far as ballroom dancing competitively goes, normally in their 30s [they retire]," said Burke when asked how long she saw herself doing the show for, after first joining DWTS in 2006. "I'm 36, so it's like, 'Okay, time to hang up those shoes.' "

The star also said with a laugh that she doesn't "want to be that oldie that's like, 'Oh, here comes Cheryl doing the same choreography, just going slow, but in her head, she thinks she's going that fast.' I also don't want to, I guess, be a dancer and have my partner having to be, like, 'Can't lift.' ... There's a time and a place for it all."