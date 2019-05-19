Like many bachelorettes before her, Cheryl Burke had a cheeky way of celebrated her upcoming marriage!

On Saturday, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 34, who will tie the knot with actor Matthew Lawrence, shared some NSFW photos of the cake she served for her guests at the Friday night bash.

“I have to give a shout out to @jandlcakesfor the ultimate bachelorette cake! It was almost too perfect to eat…” she captioned a slideshow of images, showing the bride-to-be posing with her cake.

In addition to the confection’s anatomical shape, it also included the cheeky line, “Same penis forever” written in a fancy cursive script along the side.

Making an irresistible joke about the sweet treat, DWTS host, and resident funnyman Tom Bergeron, commented, “Somebody got the shaft…”

The festive party favors also included lollipops and colorful gummies designed to resemble the male anatomy.

For those of her followers who wanted a more tame look into her bash, Burke went on to share a “G rated” photo from the night.

“For any of you who were offended by my last post, here is another of my favorite pictures (G Rated) from the other night,” she wrote, alongside a shot of herself clad in a white bridal gown and toy tiara, smiling up at her sister Nicole, who was responsible for putting together the wild party.

“You really impressed your big sister,” she added.

While not every moment from the night made it online, Burke went on to share several videos of herself dancing with her friends on the dance floor, as well as a photo of herself drinking from something that was covered with the baby bottle emoji while standing in front of a sign celebrating her upcoming nuptials.

Burke previously celebrated her upcoming relationship milestone in March, with a special shower hosted by Burke’s maid of honor Leah Remini.

The shower, which was hosted at Remini’s home, featured delicious food — including a rainbow sprinkle-filled cake — and Burke and her pals dressing up in homemade toilet paper “wedding gowns.”

“It was such a perfect day,” Burke told PEOPLE at the time. “Leah went above and beyond. Matt noticed that every person in the room had a smile on their face.”

Lawrence, 39, popped the question in May 2018 on Burke’s 34th birthday with a special ring containing the same diamond her late father Steve used to propose to her mother Sherri.

“Matthew, with the help of his mother Donna, Cheryl’s mother Sherri and XIV Karats had the stone reset and added more diamonds to create the ring he proposed to Cheryl with,” her rep told PEOPLE at the time.

The couple first started dating in February 2007 after meeting the year prior through Lawrence’s brother Joey, who was a contestant on the third season of DWTS.

They split a year later but rekindled their romance in early 2017.