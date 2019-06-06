Cheryl Burke Calls Out Guests Who Didn't Give Timely RSVPs to Wedding: 'A Text Is Not Going to Do'

Cheryl Burke might be married, but she can’t stop reliving her wedding planning!

“So I think we should scroll down this list and see who hasn’t RSVP’d yet,” Burke, 35, says in an Instagram video uploaded on Tuesday night, teasing her recurring “Wifey Wednesday” segment on IGTV.

The Dancing with the Stars pro then reads the names of her invited guests aloud — their names are bleeped in the video — and jokingly calls them out for being late to tell her formally whether or not they would be attending her wedding.

“A text is not going to do, you must RSVP,” she tells one invitee.

“I was at your wedding, so you better be coming,” she tells another.

“I haven’t seen you in years, but tick tock!” she says to another unnamed guest on her list.

On her Instagram Stories, she shared photos of herself and her sister working out the seating arrangement for her May nuptials with actor Matthew Lawrence.

Image zoom Cheryl Burke's Instagram Cheryl Burke/Instagram

RELATED: DWTS‘ Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Open Up About Their ‘Magical’ Wedding

“Reliving my personal hell tomorrow on Wifey Wednesday,” she says alongside a photo of a color-coded seating chart.

Burke and Lawrence, 39, were married on May 23 at the Fairmont Grand del Mar in San Diego, California, PEOPLE revealed exclusively at the time.

The couple’s 200 guests enjoyed dinner, dancing and a five-tier wedding cake after the ceremony.

Image zoom Cheryl Burke's Instagram Cheryl Burke/Instagram

Image zoom Cheryl Burke's Instagram Cheryl Burke/Instagram

RELATED: See Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence’s Over-the-Top, Rhinestone-Studded Wedding Cake

Despite some seemingly stressful moments during the planning of the wedding, like the seating chart, Burke couldn’t have been happier with the outcome.

“It was so cool to see my Pinterest wedding come true,” she sys. “Everything was perfect. My friends were telling me that it was one of the favorite weddings they’d ever attended.”

In fact, Burke is even a little sad that the wedding, and all that planning, is over.

Image zoom Matthew Lawrence, Cheryl Burke Amy and Stuart Photography

RELATED: Cheryl Burke Celebrates Upcoming Wedding with Wild Bachelorette Bash: ‘One Hell of a Party’

“It’s bittersweet, because I’m really sad that it’s over,” she told PEOPLE. “But at the same time, it’s calming. I feel like this is exactly what needed to happen for us.”

All that hard work paid off in the end — her new husband called the wedding “magical.”

“The wedding was a surreal high,” Lawrence revealed to PEOPLE. “I feel like the most blessed man on the planet.”