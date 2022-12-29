Cheryl Burke Calls 2022 'the Year That Did Everything It Could to Break Me' After Divorce, 'DWTS' Exit

As she still processes the fallout of a contentious divorce and her departure from Dancing with the Stars after 26 seasons, Burke expects she'll shed a few tears on New Year's Eve

By
Published on December 29, 2022 02:04 PM
Cheryl Burke
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Cheryl Burke is letting the tears flow.

This New Year's Eve, the former Dancing with the Stars pro may be crying — but not over the things she's lost. Burke, 38, explained via TikTok on Wednesday why she's expecting waterworks as the clock strikes midnight.

"When you see me crying at 11:59pm on NYE don't think it's because I'm sad. It's because i fking MADE IT through the year that did everything it could to try and break me," she wrote on the screen, which featured a video of Burke strutting backstage. "And there were a lot of moments I thought it would but here I AM."

Burke's text post continued, "Ready to move forward to no longer be definition by the past by my past, and SO ready to start the next chapter of my life. 2023, LET'S SHOW'EM HOW IT'S DONE!"

Burke announced her official retirement from DWTS in November — 17 years after she first joined the show.

"I have been crying nonstop," she told PEOPLE at the time. "It has been very emotional. There [are] a lot of emotions and there's lots of excitement, but there's also lots of fear."

She added in a chat with Entertainment Tonight: "What is up to me is my future, and I do know that it is time for me to evolve and see what else there is. Because there is life after Dancing with the Stars, so I've heard. I don't know yet. I'll let you know."

Cheryl Burke
Cheryl Burke/TikTok

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Burke also parted ways with Matthew Lawrence, her husband of three years, earlier this year. The divorce was finalized in September, though the couple are still resolving who will keep their shared dog, Ysabella.

Burke has often likened her DWTS exit to a divorce, telling PEOPLE: "At the end of the day, this is actually maybe another divorce in a way that I'm going through in one year."

The Boy Meets World alum still has yet to publicly comment on the split.

Related Articles
9-1-1: Lone Star Actor Tyler Sanders Cause of Death Revealed as Fentynal
Cause of Death Determined for 18-Year-Old '9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor Tyler Sanders
Sister Wives
Christine Brown Confirms She's 'Definitely Not Leaving 'Sister Wives' ' Despite Split from Kody
bob saget, kelly rizzo
Kelly Rizzo Calls Bob Saget's Daughters 'Everything to Me' After the 'Surreal' Year Since His Death
John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Was Nearly Set Up With Kristen Bell - But Thought He Was Too Old
John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Was Nearly Set Up with Kristen Bell but Thought He Was 'Too Old'
Sister Wives Sneak Peek: Kody Brown Thinks Other Men Will Feel Ex Christine Is 'Risky' to Date. Credit TLC
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Thinks Other Men Will Feel Ex Christine Is 'Risky' to Date
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 14: (L-R) Marilee Fiebig and T.J. Holmes attend BET Honors 2012 at the Warner Theatre on January 14, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig File for Divorce After His Romance with Amy Robach Is Revealed
Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice on Why She Felt 'Sucker-Punched' by Joe and Melissa Gorga: 'I Kept My Mouth Shut for Years'
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Says She's Open to the Idea of Having More Kids and Remarrying: 'Never Say Never'
Television personality NeNe Leakes speaks onstage during the 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
NeNe Leakes Shares Tweet About Deserving 'Grace' — and Returning to 'Housewives'
Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas
Teresa Giudice on What Felt 'Like a Knife Right Through My Heart' When She First Watched 'RHONJ' (This Year!)
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 25: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady attends the TAG Heuer "Don't Crack Under Pressure" Muhammad Ali tribute at Gleason's Gym in Brooklyn on October 25, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage); https://www.instagram.com/stories/tombrady/3002862792524819490/
Tom Brady Celebrates the Holidays with His Children After Gisele Bündchen's Christmas Trip to Brazil
Leah Messer
'Teen Mom' Star Leah Messer Says It's 'Too Soon' to Begin Dating Again After Jaylan Mobley Split
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Drew Barrymore attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Albie Awards)
Drew Barrymore Admits She's Been Ghosted by Someone She Dated: 'It Hurts'
drew barrymore cover rollout
Drew Barrymore Opens Up About a 'Cripplingly Difficult' Year and How She Triumphed: 'I've Slayed More Dragons'
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby); Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian Brought to Tears While Talking 'Really F---ing Hard' Co-Parenting with Kanye West
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: (L-R) Princess Love and Ray J attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET); https://www.instagram.com/p/CmicfnMOI7D/?hl=en. Ray J/Instagram
Ray J Praises Estranged Wife Princess Love for Decorating Kids''' Christmas Trees: 'Just Amazing'