Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Are Married!

The couple tied the knot on Thursday, May 23 at the Fairmont Grand del Mar in San Diego, California

By
Aili Nahas
May 23, 2019 09:01 PM

Let the dance party begin!

Dancing with the StarsCheryl Burke and her longtime boyfriend, actor Matthew Lawrence, were married on Thursday evening at the Fairmont Grand del Mar in San Diego, California, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“Matt brings out the best in me,” Burke, 35, told PEOPLE days before the nuptials. “He enjoys every moment and that helps me appreciate life even more.”

Wearing a dramatic Romona Keveza gown with a six-foot train, Burke, accompanied by her stepfather Bob Wolf, walked down the aisle to meet her husband-to-be as family and friends, including her Dancing costars, looked on.

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence
Amy and Stuart Photography

Burke’s bridal party included matron of honor Leah Remini as well as her sister Nicole and Dancing’s Kym Johnson Herjavec. Lawrence’s two best men were his brothers, actor Joey Lawrence and musician Andy Lawrence.

The couple’s “I dos” capped off a relationship that began nearly 13 years ago, when they met during the 2006 Dancing with the Stars season during which Lawrence’s brother Joey competed.

“There was an attraction right away,” said Burke. “But we were both really young.”

Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke at her bridal shower
Kendall Johnson

 

The couple broke things off after a year, but reunited almost nine years later, in 2017.

“It felt like the [time passed] didn’t happen,” said Burke. “I just felt so comfortable.”

Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke
Cheryl Burke/Instagram

Lawrence, 39, proposed in May 2018 at the Montage Laguna Beach — with a very special ring, using the exact diamond that her late father gave her mother.

Now, the couple is looking forward to a romantic honeymoon — and eventually, expanding their family.

“I want to have kids,” said Burke. “[When we got back together] it was like, ‘Let’s not waste any time. Time’s a tickin’!’ ”

