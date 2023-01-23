Cheryl Burke Says She's 'Proud' to Be 'Alone, Not Lonely' amid Ex Matthew Lawrence's New Romance

PEOPLE confirmed Matthew Lawrence's relationship with TLC singer Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas in early January

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 23, 2023 05:30 PM

Cheryl Burke is doing just fine as her ex-husband, Matthew Lawrence, moves forward in a new relationship.

Sharing photos of herself smiling from ear to ear, the Dancing with the Stars alum gave her followers an update after she was "getting a lot of questions about how [she's] been doing lately and what's been going on."

"If I could describe how I feel in one word, I honestly couldn't. Each day presents its own bliss but also its own challenges," Burke, 38, explained on Instagram. "There are some days where I wake up dominated by my overwhelming feelings of anxiety, allowing the outside world to define my identity."

She continued, "Then there are moments when I feel peace and ease within my soul, which has led me to learn how to connect with my true essence and purpose in life — which will forever be something I continue to discover for as long as I live."

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence
Cheryl Burke; Matthew Lawrence. David Livingston/FilmMagic, Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Overall, Burke is in a good place with herself as she said: "Today, I am proud to say that I am alone, not lonely, and though the past year had its challenges, I feel so much pride in knowing that I got through it all by myself."

"That's right! Me, myself, and I (and my therapist, of course! Ha!). Normally, I would have jumped straight into another relationship, found a rebound or two, and gone out with my friends 7 nights a week while numbing by using and abusing alcohol, however, this time, I choose a different path. A clearer path, a more conscious path," she continued. "Though scary and uncomfortable at times, I have evolved into a woman who I never thought could exist within me. Every night I go to sleep I make sure to write in my gratitude journal for the day."

Added Burke, "I am actually surprised to say that I had and never have been so eager for what tomorrow will bring. Through all of the ups and downs, and 'the work' I've done on myself, I find comfort in knowing that the only person who can fill up my cup, is ME. And for the first time, I can genuinely say that, I LOVE ME!"

Cheryl Burke attends the FL!P And IMARAÏS Beauty Partnership Launch Party
John Wolfsohn/Getty Images

Burke filed for divorce from Lawrence, 42, in February 2022 after nearly three years of marriage. Their separation was finalized that September, though she only recently won custody of their dog Ysabella.

PEOPLE has since confirmed the Boy Meets World alum's relationship with TLC singer Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas. Though they were first photographed on a beach in Hawaii in August 2022, their bond only became romantic just ahead of Thanksgiving.

"I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love," Chilli's rep, Christal Jordan, said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "She is glowing. They are really cute together."

NEW YOIRK, NEW YORK--OCTOBER 10: Rozanda Thomas aka Chilli of the R & B group TLC appears in a portrait taken on October 10, 1992 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images); Mathew Lawrence (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage for BWR Public Relations)
Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas; Matthew Lawrence. Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty; John Shearer/WireImage for BWR Public Relations

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On the same day they went Instagram official, Chilli shared a quote that read: "God has perfect timing. Never early and never late. It takes a little patience and a lot of faith."

Burke, for her part, had coyly reacted to the relationship news at the time, sharing a TikTok indicating how she was coping. She noted in the post's caption that she's "good" going into 2023.

Related Articles
Cheryl Burke attends the FL!P And IMARAÏS Beauty Partnership Launch Party
Cheryl Burke Wins Custody of Dog in Matthew Lawrence Divorce: '2023, We're Off to a Great Start!'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jim Smeal/Shutterstock (9638544as) Matthew Lawrence Race to Erase MS Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Apr 2018; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Chilli, from TLC, poses for her upcoming summer tour with FLor Rida and Nelly on May 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
TLC's Chilli Shares Post About 'Perfect Timing' amid New Matthew Lawrence Romance
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jim Smeal/Shutterstock (9638544as) Matthew Lawrence Race to Erase MS Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Apr 2018; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Chilli, from TLC, poses for her upcoming summer tour with FLor Rida and Nelly on May 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
TLC's Chilli and Matthew Lawrence Are Dating: 'She Is Glowing,' Says Singer's Rep
Cheryl Burke
Cheryl Burke Calls 2022 'the Year That Did Everything It Could to Break Me' After Divorce, 'DWTS' Exit
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 07: Darcey Silva attends The Points Guy Awards at Terminal 5 on December 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Points Guy)
'90 Day' 's Darcey Silva Says Her Relationships with Exes Georgi and Jesse 'Are in the Past for a Reason'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CaiFmlIPbP1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link cherylburke's profile picture cherylburke Verified Taking a few days alone to focus inward, reflect and really try to feel my feelings - with my partner in crime of course Credit: Cheryl Burke Instagram
Cheryl Burke Thanks Her Dog for 'Keeping Me Going' amid Sobriety Journey: 'Full-Blown Dog Mom'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Crash/Imagespace/Shutterstock (9638497dt) Matthew Lawrence 25th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala - Arrivals 20 Apr 2018; https://www.instagram.com/p/CaGcdonJytM/. Cheryl Burke/Instagram
Cheryl Burke Says Dog Custody Battle with Ex Matthew Lawrence Is 'Cruel': 'She's My Dog'
Cheryl Burke and Tom Bergeron
Cheryl Burke Hangs with 'Dance Dad' Tom Bergeron After Announcing Her 'Dancing with the Stars' Exit
Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke
Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Finalize Divorce
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Cheryl Burke attends the FL!P And IMARAÏS Beauty Partnership Launch Party at Casita Hollywood on November 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Wolfsohn/Getty Images)
Cheryl Burke Is Saying Goodbye to 'DWTS' After 26 Seasons: 'I Have Been Crying Nonstop'
Cheryl Burke
Cheryl Burke Is Focusing on Mental Health Following Her 26-Season Run on 'DWTS'
Cheryl Burke Says Her High School Boyfriend Whipped Her with a Belt
Cheryl Burke Says High School Boyfriend 'Whipped Me with a Belt'
Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence
Cheryl Burke May Head to Trial Over Her Dog Though Divorce from Matthew Lawrence Is Finalized
cheryl burke
Cheryl Burke Reflects on 'DWTS'' Impact amid Tough Times: 'Gives Me a Purpose in Life'
JoJo Siwa, Stephen tWitch Boss
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Friends from 'DWTS' and 'SYTYCD' Honor Him: 'Forever the World's Dance Dad'
Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence
Cheryl Burke Is 'Slowly but Surely' Ready to Start Dating Again After Matthew Lawrence Split