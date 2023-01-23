Cheryl Burke Says She's 'Proud' to Be 'Alone, Not Lonely' amid Ex Matthew Lawrence's New Romance

Cheryl Burke is doing just fine as her ex-husband, Matthew Lawrence, moves forward in a new relationship.

Sharing photos of herself smiling from ear to ear, the Dancing with the Stars alum gave her followers an update after she was "getting a lot of questions about how [she's] been doing lately and what's been going on."

"If I could describe how I feel in one word, I honestly couldn't. Each day presents its own bliss but also its own challenges," Burke, 38, explained on Instagram. "There are some days where I wake up dominated by my overwhelming feelings of anxiety, allowing the outside world to define my identity."

She continued, "Then there are moments when I feel peace and ease within my soul, which has led me to learn how to connect with my true essence and purpose in life — which will forever be something I continue to discover for as long as I live."

Overall, Burke is in a good place with herself as she said: "Today, I am proud to say that I am alone, not lonely, and though the past year had its challenges, I feel so much pride in knowing that I got through it all by myself."

"That's right! Me, myself, and I (and my therapist, of course! Ha!). Normally, I would have jumped straight into another relationship, found a rebound or two, and gone out with my friends 7 nights a week while numbing by using and abusing alcohol, however, this time, I choose a different path. A clearer path, a more conscious path," she continued. "Though scary and uncomfortable at times, I have evolved into a woman who I never thought could exist within me. Every night I go to sleep I make sure to write in my gratitude journal for the day."

Added Burke, "I am actually surprised to say that I had and never have been so eager for what tomorrow will bring. Through all of the ups and downs, and 'the work' I've done on myself, I find comfort in knowing that the only person who can fill up my cup, is ME. And for the first time, I can genuinely say that, I LOVE ME!"

Burke filed for divorce from Lawrence, 42, in February 2022 after nearly three years of marriage. Their separation was finalized that September, though she only recently won custody of their dog Ysabella.

PEOPLE has since confirmed the Boy Meets World alum's relationship with TLC singer Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas. Though they were first photographed on a beach in Hawaii in August 2022, their bond only became romantic just ahead of Thanksgiving.

"I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love," Chilli's rep, Christal Jordan, said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "She is glowing. They are really cute together."

On the same day they went Instagram official, Chilli shared a quote that read: "God has perfect timing. Never early and never late. It takes a little patience and a lot of faith."

Burke, for her part, had coyly reacted to the relationship news at the time, sharing a TikTok indicating how she was coping. She noted in the post's caption that she's "good" going into 2023.