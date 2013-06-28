Cher Puts Tom Cruise in Her Top 5 Lovers List

Who makes the Top 5 list of the greatest lovers ever for Cher?

Tom Cruise, she dished, name-checking her former flame, with whom she had an affair in the ’80s, long before he was married to first wife Mimi Rogers and went on to become a global film star.

Appearing as a guest on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live in a segment dubbed “Truth or Cher,” the singer and Academy Award-winning actress, 67, participated a bit of kiss-and-tell about her famous love life with show host Andy Cohen, who asked for a list of her best lovers over the years.

“Well, a lot of them kind of came in first,” Cher demurred before noting unabashedly, “I had just the greatest lovers ever.”

Brad Markel/Globe

After Cohen asked specifically about Cruise, Cher replied: “He was in the Top 5.”

But, she cautioned, her list of lovers is “not a long list. It’s just a good list.”

Cher, who made a first TV appearance in 10 years when she performed her new dance track “Woman’s World” on the season finale of The Voice, also re-enacted a famous scene from her film, Moonstruck.

“I’m in love with you,” Cohen said, taking the Nicolas Cage line.

“Snap out of it!” Cher responded with a faux slap of her giddy host.