Chelsea Peretti Announces She's Leaving Brooklyn Nine-Nine — and Hilariously Quotes Emmy Rossum

Chelsea Peretti is leaving Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The actress announced her exit from the acclaimed cop comedy Wednesday, revealing that she will depart after a brief season 6 stint and hinting at some possible guest appearances in the future.

“B99 fans. Hiiiiiiiiiiii. Chelsea Peretti, here,” she tweeted. “I won’t be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine Nine in Season 6. But that doesn’t mean I won’t ever be back, winky face emoji, heart emoji. I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina: confident, idiotic-but-smart, pithy, and infused with rhythm and cell-phone radiation. It is hard for me to know exactly what to say.”

Peretti then hilariously referenced the recent departure announcement of another TV star, pasting Emmy Rossum‘s lengthy statement about her exit from Shameless and bolding the “extra relevant parts.”

Peretti, 40, plays the precinct’s lovable civilian administrator, Gina Linetti. She has been a series regular, filming 112 episodes thus far.

Showrunner Dan Goor weighed in on her departure tweeting, “From the moment Mike Schur and I decided to create the show, we wanted Chelsea Peretti to be a part of it, and she always will be. She has brought so much to her amazing, hilarious, unique portrayal of Gina Linetti, which is not surprising since she is one of the funniest people in history.”

“We have tried really hard to create a storyline for her departure that lives up to the character that can only be described as ‘The human embodiment of the 100 emoji,’ ” he continued. “While it’s sad to see a member of the family leave, we are so proud of Chelsea and excited for what she does next. Also, I know for a fact this isn’t the last we’ll see of Gina Linetti. I mean she got run over by a frickin’ bus, and she only missed like a week of work.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine aired for five seasons of Fox before being canceled in May. A day later, NBC rescued the show, picking it up for a sixth season. A premiere date has yet to be announced.