Rosie O'Donnell's Estranged Daughter Chelsea Expecting Baby with New Boyfriend

Rosie O’Donnell‘s estranged daughter Chelsea O’Donnell is expecting a baby with her new boyfriend.

The 20-year-old confirmed the news this week on social media after her beau, Jacob Bourassa, shared photos of his pregnant girlfriend and their baby’s sonogram on Facebook.

“Loves of my life can’t wait to meet my little one

❤

💕

” wrote Bourassa.

Chelsea O'Donnell

Jacob Bourassa/Facebook

Chelsea’s biological mother, Deanna Micoley, congratulated her daughter on the Facebook post, writing, “I’m so very proud of you! You are absolutely beautiful! You will be a great mommy!

😍

.”

“Thank you and i sure hope so!

😬

” Chelsea replied.

On May 23, Bourassa posted a video from an ultrasound: “Got to see heartbeat today

😊 Jan 2019.”

Chelsea O'Donnell and Jacob Bourassa Chelsea O'Donnell/Facebook

The announcement comes nearly nine months after Chelsea revealed in September that she was expecting a child with her husband, Nick Alliegro.

The former couple has since split and Chelsea’s pregnancy claims from that time did not result in her having a baby.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Chelsea said Rosie would not be a part of her child’s life. (Rosie adopted Chelsea as a baby with her then-wife Kelli Carpenter-O’Donnell.)

“Rosie will not be in my child’s life,” she told the outlet, and added, “and no, I do not feel sad about that to be honest.”

Chelsea and Rosie have had a strained relationship for years. In 2015, Chelsea ran away from home at the age of 17, only to be found a week later — safe and sound with her then-boyfriend — saying she was kicked out of the former View host’s house and denying that she is mentally ill.

In 2016, Chelsea met Nick at a Dunkin Donuts, and they wed three months later. Rosie “was upset that we got married without telling her, which I totally understand,” Nick told Inside Edition last year.

“I think she was shocked,” Chelsea added.

“The last time we got into an argument, we ended up screaming at each other and I left the room,” Chelsea told Inside Edition. “Growing up, I never really got along with her and then once she kicked me out, I was just kind of done.”

Chelsea currently lives in Amberg, Wisconsin, according to her Facebook account.

Radar first reported the news.