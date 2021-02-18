"Do NOT compare your postpartum journey and body to someone else's," said the former Teen Mom 2 star

Chelsea Houska Shows Off 'Amazing' Postpartum Body 3 Weeks After Giving Birth to Daughter Walker

Chelsea Houska is keeping it real.

The former Teen Mom 2 star showed off her "amazing" postpartum body on her Instagram Story Wednesday, posting a photo of herself wearing a black sports bra and matching leggings.

"3 weeks postpartum. Trying to embrace and document the process," she wrote. "Our bodies are pretty fricken amazing."

"Also, everyone is different," she added. "Do NOT compare your postpartum journey and body to someone else's."

Image zoom Credit: Chelsea Houska/ instagram

Houska, 29, welcomed daughter Walker June with husband Cole DeBoer on Jan. 25, which also happens to be her 4-year-old son Watson's birthday. The reality star introduced the newest addition to her family the following day on social media.

"Walker June 6lbs 1oz," she wrote on Instagram. "She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson, and surprised us by coming last night."

Walker also joins sister Layne, 2, whom Houska shares with DeBoer. DeBoer also helps raise Houska's daughter Aubree, 11.

Houska announced last August that she and DeBoer, 32, were expecting their third child together.