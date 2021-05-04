Chelsea Houska Reveals the Real Reason She Left Teen Mom 2: 'It Was a Buildup'

The reality star announced her departure from Teen Mom 2 in November after spending about a decade on the show

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska is opening up about her decision to leave the reality series.

Houska, who first made her MTV debut on 16 and Pregnant in 2009 before joining Teen Mom 2 in 2011, recently told E! News that her daughter Aubree, now 11, was a key reason for the departure. (Houska's time on 16 and Pregnant chronicled Aubree's birth, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind).

"There just came a point — and I think it was a buildup almost — this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn't feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore," she told the outlet.

"There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don't want her to ever be like, she can't tell me things because it's going to be aired to millions of people or whatever," she said.

Houska, 29, continued, "When she was little, the stuff that was going on with her dad and stuff, it was from my point of view, and as she got older, it started coming from her point of view. I think that deserves to be private for her. That was ultimately what kind of pushed me to decide to step away and leave that chapter of life."

The reality star and her husband Cole DeBoer recently welcomed daughter Walker June. Walker, Houska's fourth child, joined brother Watson, 4, and sister Layne, 2, both of whom Houska shares with DeBoer, as well as Aubree.

As for whether she would ever consider returning to TV, Houska told E! that any potential show would have to steer clear of her kids' personal lives.

"I always say that I would never go back to anything that's about my kids' personal life for sure," she said. "I don't think I could do that. If something happened to be light-hearted and fun, I don't think I would say no."

For now, though, she said that the family is content with life as it is.

"I just feel like our family has gotten so much closer and we have a lot of land out here to explore," Houska said. "It's just been a lot of cool opportunities and things just seem to be in such a good place these days."

Houska first announced her exit from Teen Mom 2 in November after 10 seasons on the show.

"MTV's Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years," she began in an Instagram statement at the time. "After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this."