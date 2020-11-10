Chelsea Houska Confirms She's Leaving Teen Mom 2: 'We Are Forever Thankful'

Chelsea Houska is saying goodbye to Teen Mom 2.

Houska, 29, confirmed her exit from the hit MTV reality series after 10 seasons on Instagram Tuesday, saying she came to the decision with husband Cole DeBoer.

"MTV's Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years," she began. "After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this."

"We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning," she continued. "Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses. Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media. We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!"

Houska's statement comes just weeks after her father, Randy Houska, seemingly leaked the news on Twitter.

"Well kids, that's a wrap. Been a fun run on @MTV @TeenMom #teenmom2 What's next?" he tweeted. "Seriously, tho, it has been a part of @ChelseaHouska entire adult life. We all expanded our horizons and grew as people #NoRegrets See ya all on the flip side."

Houska first made her MTV debut on 16 and Pregnant in 2009, which chronicled the birth of her daughter Aubree with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. She went on to join Teen Mom 2 and has been a part of the cast since its inception in 2011.

On Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Houska met DeBoer in 2014. The two are now married and share daughter Layne, 2, and son Watson, 3. DeBoer also helps raise Aubree, 11.

Last month, the couple celebrated four years of marriage together.

"Happy 4th anniversary to the love of my life! So beyond grateful for the life we are building together," Houska gushed on Instagram. "You are the most incredible and kind person and I am SO proud to be your wife."

Houska is currently expecting her third child with DeBoer, 32.