Chelsea Handler Teases a Possible Return to Late-Night TV: 'I'm Gonna Do It Again'

"There is a lack of female representation, in late-night, and I can do that job," Chelsea Handler said in an interview on Wednesday

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Published on December 7, 2022 11:35 PM
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, June 28 included guest host Chelsea Handler, Simu Liu (We Were Dreamers), Atsuko Okatsuka, and musical guest Jelly Roll. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) CHELSEA HANDLER
Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC/Getty

Chelsea Handler is teasing a possible comeback to late-night TV.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, the former Chelsea Lately host was asked if she could see herself returning to the talk-show genre.

"Yes, absolutely. I'm moving in that direction," Handler, 47, told the outlet before adding what she misses most from doing late-night television: "Having a female's perspective."

"It's enough to have a bunch of guys that are on our side and are speaking up on behalf of us, but it's not the same as having a woman," she explained. "There is a lack of female representation, in late-night, and I can do that job. I've done it before and I'm gonna do it again."

Chelsea Handler
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

During the chat, Handler also shared that she is "really looking forward" to guest-hosting The Daily Show during the week of Feb. 6 after Trevor Noah announced his departure from the Comedy Central show.

"That's pretty much a great gig for me because it's political, satirical. You get to make fun of everything. So, I love the idea of it," she added.

After rising to fame as a stand-up comedian who appeared on the TV series Girls Behaving Badly (2002 to 2005), Handler landed her own sketch comedy series called The Chelsea Handler Show in 2006. However, she is later best known for hosting her talk shows entitled Chelsea Lately (2007 to 2004) and Chelsea (2016 to 2017).

Last month, Netflix announced Handler will return to the streaming platform with a new comedy special titled Revolution.

"The celebrated, award-winning comedian lets loose on her life – including her choice to remain childless and alone (with the exception of her dogs), dating during the pandemic while her family invades her home, and her vision for a future where men don't wear flip flops," a logline from the streamer read.

This is Handler's first standup special since 2020's Grammy-nominated Evolution on HBO Max. It was taped on June 10 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville during Handler's Vaccinated & Horny Tour — and was directed by her then-boyfriend, Jo Koy.

Just three weeks after the special was taped, Handler and Koy, 51, announced they were breaking up.

Handler and Koy were introduced by a mutual friend almost 20 years ago. Koy then went on to make regular appearances on Handler's former E! show, Chelsea Lately. The couple went public with their relationship in September 2021.

Handler's new special, Revolution, is executive produced by Handler, Michelle Caputo, and Shannon Hartman and is set to premiere on Netflix on Dec. 27.

