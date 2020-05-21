Chelsea Handler's First Standup Special in 6 Years Coming to HBO Max

Chelsea Handler is returning to standup.

The comedian will star in and executive produce her first standup special in six years for HBO Max, the upcoming WarnerMedia streaming service announced Thursday.

The news comes after Handler recently finished a national tour of her bestselling 2019 memoir, Life Will Be the Death of Me.

According to a press release, the special will feature all-new original material as Handler, 45, shares "her hilarious experiences about her family, friendships, and her first foray into therapy — where she was able to unearth why everyone on this planet annoyed her so much."

"Handler has always been a trusted voice, providing much-needed perspective, and now she turns the attention on herself, reflecting on her personal journey toward self-awareness, assisted by her reliable companion, cannabis," the release continues. "Never one to hold back, the one-woman stand-up show takes a brave look at Handler as she faces herself in front of everyone. It's a powerful performance and the best work of her career."

In a statement, Handler said, "I didn't want to return to stand-up until I had something important to say. I do now. I'm absolutely delighted to be doing this with HBO Max and always excited to be reunited with Bob Greenblatt. One of the only executives I can never have sex with."

"No one makes me laugh like Chelsea and we are thrilled to partner with her on this long awaited return to standup," said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and animation for HBO Max. "We feel lucky to be able to share with our audience her evolution and personal growth that she relays so beautifully in this hour special."

Handler fronted the Netflix comedy special Uganda Be Kidding Me: Live in 2014.