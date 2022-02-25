Chelsea Handler Skis Topless While Celebrating Her 47th Birthday: 'Doing All the Things I Love'

Chelsea Handler shared a video showing her skiing in her birthday suit, with a drink and marijuana joint in hand, as her boyfriend Jo Koy trailed behind her

Chelsea Handler has never been afraid to bare it all — and her 47th birthday is no different!

On Instagram Friday, the actress and comedian stripped down to her birthday suit as she hit the slopes to ski. Handler wore nothing but blue underwear and American flag stickers over her breasts. She also attached an American flag and a Canadian flag to her ski helmet.

All the while, Handler held a beverage in one hand and a marijuana joint in the other.

"47 💙," she captioned the skiing video, which was set to "The Next Episode" by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg. "Doing all the things I love with the man I love."

The aforementioned "man" Handler referenced is her boyfriend, Jo Koy. In Friday's video, the comedian was seen on a snowmobile, trailing behind Handler, who also donned a flag around her neck that featured Koy's name.

Prior to entering her 47th year, Handler went Instagram official with Koy, 50, in September. The pair had previously been friends for nearly 20 years and Koy had even frequently worked with her on her former Chelsea Lately series.

Because of their love story, Handler has since said she has "hope for every person in this world" to find love when the time is right for them.

"So anyone, if you have a friend in your life that you think you're not into or not attracted to, just remember my story and to be open-minded," she said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October, adding that Koy is her "best buddy" she gets "to have sex with."

Handler has repeatedly praised Koy, as well. On Instagram in November, the Chelsea alum said she has a "renewed" faith in men because of her beau.

"Do you know how hot it is to have a man be turned on by my honesty, strength, and confidence? Someone who loves the fact that I'm not going to take anyone's shit and isn't intimidated or emasculated by my fierceness?" she wrote.

"Jo has renewed my faith in men. For everyone who is still looking for their person, do not adjust who you are or make yourself smaller to find them," she added. "Be patient and never settle for anything less than you deserve. Your person is coming and sometimes — they've been standing in front of you the whole time."