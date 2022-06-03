"I want someone who is loyal to me and loyal to his friends," Chelsea Handler wrote in a letter to herself "a couple of years ago," before beginning a relationship with boyfriend Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler Shares the Qualities She Was Looking for in a Partner on Jo Koy's Birthday: 'Got It All'

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: 2021 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy arrive to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: 2021 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy arrive to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Jo Koy checks (almost!) all of Chelsea Handler's boxes.

The former Chelsea Lately host, 47, posted a sweet message for her boyfriend's 51st birthday Thursday, sharing a lengthy list of qualities she hoped to find in a partner that was written before she and Koy started a romantic relationship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The two comedians went public with their relationship last September after being friends first for nearly 20 years.

"A couple of years ago I wrote a letter to myself, asking for what I was looking for in a partner, and I got it all. (Well, except one.) Happy birthday, to my guy! I love you to the moon and then over to the sun, and back. You're the sweetest @jokoy," she captioned the Instagram post.

In the post, Handler asked for a partner that is "strong physically and emotionally." She also said she was seeking someone who didn't walk away from a "risk," but would also be able to "put me in my place."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Someone who values equality, humor, and who keeps me feeling alive. I want a man who I can ski with, who I can travel with, and someone I can be silent with. I want a best friend," she said in the note.

"I want someone who is loyal to me and loyal to his friends," she continued, before noting how she wanted someone to remind her of her late brother Chet, who died in 1984.

"Someone who is willing to stick his neck out and fight for good. I want someone brave, who understands me and loves me unconditionally, and sees my mess, and loves me in spite of it. Someone who holds me and makes me feel the way Chet did," she added.

Koy didn't exactly cross every item off her list though, Handler teased.

"I want to connect with a man in a way I haven't yet. Please send me someone with a great head of hair, and I don't care what color or creed," she said, circling the "great head of hair" statement in red. "I want my match. I believe I deserve love."

RELATED VIDEO: Chelsea Handler Says Boyfriend Jo Koy Has 'Renewed My Faith in Men': 'Never Settle'

The Chelsea star also showed her love for her man last month, writing an appreciation post for "the best boyfriend I've ever had" on Instagram.

"This is an appreciation post for the man who turns on my rain machine every night, even though you hate my choice of rain (thunderstorm) and even though I'm only putting it on to drown out your CPAP machine (Sleep apnea)," Handler wrote, in part, in a lengthy caption.