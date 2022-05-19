Chelsea Handler Shares 'Appreciation' for Boyfriend Jo Koy: 'Best Boyfriend I've Ever Had'

Chelsea Handler is sharing her love to inspire others.

In a sweet Instagram post, the comedian explained the best parts about her relationship with fellow comedian Jo Koy. Accompanying a photo of the couple, Handler, 47, wrote a paragraph that mentioned some of the sweet acts of kindness Koy, 50, takes to show his love.

"This is an appreciation post for the man who turns on my rain machine every night, even though you hate my choice of rain (thunderstorm) and even though I'm only putting it on to drown out your CPAP machine (Sleep apnea,)" Handler began.

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy at the 2022 Grammys

The comic spoke of the things that don't always fit in her pursue, and how Koy always has her covered. "Thanks for carrying around an extra lip balm for me because you know I will lose mine and for never letting me carry my own purse, or really anything for that matter," she continued. "Thanks for loving my dogs the way you do and for always making sure I double bolt my lock in every hotel room."

Handler spoke to her comfortability being single, and how she didn't expect to find a love like her current relationship. "I never thought I even wanted someone to look after me this way, but I do. You're the best boyfriend I've ever had. (Shout out to all my exes,)" she said.

"Let's inspire the people who haven't found their person yet, that real love is coming your way and it's out there in all sorts of shapes, colors and sizes!" she ended the post, "Mahal Kita @jokoy you saved me."

Handler's relationship with Koy has been public since September when she shared a snap of the two. The pair had a longstanding friendship of 20 years before the relationship turned romantic.

"Instead of having to shrink my personality, I can be completely myself," she said at one of Koy's comedy shows, as reported by TODAY.