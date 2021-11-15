"Be patient and never settle for anything less than you deserve," Chelsea Handler wrote in a post raving about boyfriend Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler Says Boyfriend Jo Koy Has 'Renewed My Faith in Men': 'Never Settle'

Chelsea Handler knows how to pick 'em.

The comedian, 46, raved that her boyfriend Jo Koy "has renewed my faith in men" on Instagram Saturday, as she shared lovey photos of the two of them.

"Do you know how hot it is to have a man be turned on by my honesty, strength, and confidence? Someone who loves the fact that I'm not going to take anyone's s--- and isn't intimidated or emasculated by my fierceness?" she wrote in the caption. "Jo has renewed my faith in men.

"For everyone who is still looking for their person, do not adjust who you are or make yourself smaller to find them. Be patient and never settle for anything less than you deserve. Your person is coming and sometimes—they've been standing in front of you the whole time," Handler added.

Her friends were also feeling the love, rooting on the couple in the comments section.

Handler and Koy, 50, made their relationship Instagram official in September, after they were spotted getting cozy at a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game in August. Before going public, Handler wrote that she was "finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is."

The couple has since taken their love on the road, as they're both traveling with their respective comedy tours — Handler's Vaccinated and Horny and Koy's Just Kidding.