Chelsea Handler Says Boyfriend Jo Koy Has 'Renewed My Faith in Men': 'Never Settle'
"Be patient and never settle for anything less than you deserve," Chelsea Handler wrote in a post raving about boyfriend Jo Koy
Chelsea Handler knows how to pick 'em.
The comedian, 46, raved that her boyfriend Jo Koy "has renewed my faith in men" on Instagram Saturday, as she shared lovey photos of the two of them.
"Do you know how hot it is to have a man be turned on by my honesty, strength, and confidence? Someone who loves the fact that I'm not going to take anyone's s--- and isn't intimidated or emasculated by my fierceness?" she wrote in the caption. "Jo has renewed my faith in men.
"For everyone who is still looking for their person, do not adjust who you are or make yourself smaller to find them. Be patient and never settle for anything less than you deserve. Your person is coming and sometimes—they've been standing in front of you the whole time," Handler added.
Her friends were also feeling the love, rooting on the couple in the comments section.
"U two are adorable," Katie Couric commented. "So happy for you!" wrote Padma Lakshmi. "Beautifully put!!!!!" Jordana Brewster responded. "I LOVE LOVE THIS and LOVE YOU and so madly happy for you," Freida Pinto wrote. "I love love love this. You two!!" commented Sophia Bush. "You two," Bobby Berk posted.
Handler and Koy, 50, made their relationship Instagram official in September, after they were spotted getting cozy at a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game in August. Before going public, Handler wrote that she was "finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is."
RELATED VIDEO: Chelsea Handler Says Committing to Therapy Has Made Her a 'Kinder, Gentler Person All Around'
The couple has since taken their love on the road, as they're both traveling with their respective comedy tours — Handler's Vaccinated and Horny and Koy's Just Kidding.
The Are You There, Vodka? It's Me, Chelsea author was friends with Koy for almost 20 years, and he was a frequent panelist on her late night talk show Chelsea Lately, which ran on E! from 2007 to 2014.