Entertainment TV

Chelsea Handler Jokes About Choosing Childlessness in Netflix Special: 'Know When You Don't Have the Skills'

Revolution premieres on Dec. 27 exclusively on Netflix

Published on December 14, 2022 12:00 PM

Chelsea Handler is talking about her life with a smile.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip at the comedian's upcoming Netflix special Revolution, the 47-year-old jokes about staying childless, commenting that its important to "know when you don't have the skills to raise a baby."

She quipped, "We should get a carbon credit for not polluting the mass population."

Chelsea Handler Returns to Netflix with Standup Comedy Special Directed by Her Ex-Boyfriend Jo Koy

Having split with fellow comedian Jo Koy in July, almost a year into their relationship, she reiterated that she is not meant to raise a baby and has opted for being a dog parent instead.

"I have rescued nine dogs in my life — I've returned four," she explains

She continues the riff:, "Like any other animal lover here tonight, when you have a type, you stick to the type, and my type is slow and overweight. That is what I'm looking for in an animal."

Chelsea Handler. NETFLIX/© 2022

Revolution is the comedian's first standup special since 2020's Grammy-nominated Evolution on HBO Max.

According to a description from Netflix: "The celebrated, award-winning comedian lets loose on her life — including her choice to remain childless and alone (with the exception of her dogs), dating during the pandemic while her family invades her home, and her vision for a future where men don't wear flip flops."

Chelsea Handler Opens Up About Her 'Painful' Split with Jo Koy: 'I Have to Choose Myself'

Handler previously commented about life after her breakup in a July episode of the We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle podcast.

"I'm OK," she said. I feel, you know, optimistic about the future now. I've changed so much and my love was so big that it just blew me open. And as painful as the ending of something like that is, I'm so well-versed in therapy and understanding that every door shutting is a new beginning and I do believe it."

Chelsea Handler. NETFLIX/© 2022

Revolution premieres on Dec. 27 exclusively on Netflix.