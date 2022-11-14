Chelsea Handler Returns to Netflix with Standup Comedy Special Directed by Her Ex-Boyfriend Jo Koy

The comedian's new standup special, Revolution, was filmed just weeks before the couple announced their breakup

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Published on November 14, 2022 07:59 PM
Chelsea Handler
Chelsea Handler. Photo: NETFLIX/© 2022

Chelsea Handler's newest project is almost here — and it features a collaboration with her ex, Jo Koy.

On Monday, Netflix announced that the comedian, 47, will return to Netflix with a new comedy special titled Revolution. The anticipated event will premiere on Dec. 27, 2022.

"The celebrated, award-winning comedian lets loose on her life – including her choice to remain childless and alone (with the exception of her dogs), dating during the pandemic while her family invades her home, and her vision for a future where men don't wear flip flops," reads a logline from the streamer.

This is Handler's first standup special since 2020's Grammy-nominated Evolution on HBO Max. It was taped on June 10 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville during Handler's Vaccinated & Horny Tour — and was directed by her then-boyfriend.

Just three weeks after the special was taped, Handler and Koy, 51, announced they were breaking up.

Chelsea Handler
Chelsea Handler. NETFLIX/© 2022

On July 18, Handler shared a video on Instagram that the two planned to share on their one-year anniversary. In the caption, Handler wrote, "It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now."

In her touching Instagram post, Handler told fans, "I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us."

She saluted Koy and said he "blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever."

Handler and Koy were introduced by a mutual friend almost 20 years ago. Koy then went on to make regular appearances on Handler's former E! show, Chelsea Lately, which ran from 2007 to 2014. The couple went public with their relationship in September 2021.

Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler attend the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler. Amy Sussman/Getty

Handler's special wasn't the only big comedy announcement to come from Netflix this month. Last Thursday, Netflix announced that Chris Rock will become the first artist ever to perform live on the streaming platform.

The yet-to-be-titled comedy special will stream globally in early 2023, according to a press release, with further details to be announced at a later date.

Handler's new special, Revolution, is executive produced by Handler, Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman. It is set to premiere on Netflix premiere on Dec. 27, 2022.

