The Sweetest Photos of Lovebirds Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy
"If I fell in love at the age of 46, I have hope for every person in this world," Handler says of falling for fellow comedian Jo Koy after years of friendship
Instagram Official
Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy made their relationship public on Instagram in September 2021 when she shared a pair of photos with him captioned, "He's on tour, I'm on tour, sometimes we tour together."
"#VaccinatedAndHorny #FunnyIsFunny," she added. "All coming to a city near you!"
Sharing a Smooch
Handler also posted a photo of the pair sharing a kiss as they made things Instagram official.
Way Back When
The pair met when Koy was a panelist on Handler's show, Chelsea Lately, though it took years of friendship for the pair to start dating. Handler posted a throwback photo from their days working together, captioning her post, "From the last episode of Chelsea Lately to today. Age is a beautiful thing."
Friends with Benefits
Handler told Jimmy Fallon, "One day I just looked at him and I thought, 'Oh that's my guy!' So he's like my best buddy and then I also, you know, get to have sex with him….Fun time!"
Play Ball
The pair were spotted getting cozy in L.A. in August when Koy was throwing out the first pitch at a Dodgers baseball game.
"She told me how to throw it, she was my coach that day," he later told TMZ. "How beautiful did she look that day?"
"Me and Chelsea, yeah, she's amazing," Koy added. "I've known Chelsea for a long, long time — I mean a long time, like years ago — and we've always been great friends."
Lucky in Love
Before becoming official, Handler had hinted at a relationship, sharing on Instagram, "Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love. And that I'm finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is. There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff."
Lots of Laughs
"It feels so good to have love, laughter and JOY in my life," Koy captioned a series of loved-up photos with Handler in September 2021.
Love on Tour
The happy couple are both traveling with their respective comedy tours — Handler's Vaccinated and Horny and Koy's Just Kidding.
The Perfect Hype Man
Koy even came out on stage during Handler's show in St. Petersburg, Florida, hyping up the crowd for Handler as they both smiled in a video.
Date Night
The pair looked loved up while out for date night with former Chelsea Lately panelists Ross Mathews, Fortune Feimster and their respective partners.
Handler captioned the group photo, "All grown up, all in love, and all have kick ass careers," musing, "We launched a lot of funny with Chelsea Lately. May be time for a Chelsea Later reboot?"
Hugs and Kisses
In early October, Koy went live on Instagram with Handler, captioning the video simply, "Love my Chelsea."
The Best Guy
In October 2021, Handler shared a bit about her relationship, captioning a series of couple photos on Instagram, "Do you know how hot it is to have a man be turned on by my honesty, strength, and confidence? Someone who loves the fact that I'm not going to take anyone's s--- and isn't intimidated or emasculated by my fierceness? Jo has renewed my faith in men."
In Front of Her the Whole Time
Handler added, "For everyone who is still looking for their person, do not adjust who you are or make yourself smaller to find them. Be patient and never settle for anything less than you deserve. Your person is coming and sometimes—they've been standing in front of you the whole time."
Match Made in Heaven
Couples who wear matching outfits together, stay together. We don't make the rules.
Better Together
See what we mean!?
Loved Up
It impossible not to smile watching these two spin around in Times Square with goofy, loved-up grins on their faces.
What's Cookin' Good Lookin'?
Someone get these two their own show already!