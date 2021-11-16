The Sweetest Photos of Lovebirds Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy

The pair were spotted getting cozy in L.A. in August when Koy was throwing out the first pitch at a Dodgers baseball game.

"She told me how to throw it, she was my coach that day," he later told TMZ. "How beautiful did she look that day?"

"Me and Chelsea, yeah, she's amazing," Koy added. "I've known Chelsea for a long, long time — I mean a long time, like years ago — and we've always been great friends."