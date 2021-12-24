"Invest in yourselves" to be ready for romance, the comedian suggests in an Instagram video with boyfriend Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler Gives Advice to Fans Flying Solo During the Holidays: 'Tell Your Families to Shut the Duck Up'

Chelsea Handler isn't single — but she has advice for those who are flying solo during the holidays.

"For everybody gearing up to sit around holiday dinner tables with your family firing question after question about your love life, this one's for you," Handler wrote on Instagram alongside a video post with boyfriend Jo Koy.

"Be patient, invest in yourselves, and tell your families to shut the duck up— you will find your @jokoy in your own time," she added. "I didn't believe that before Jo, but I know it now. You'll also start dressing alike."

Since they were spotted getting cozy at a Los Angeles Dodgers game in August, Handler, 46, and Koy, 50, have been quite open about their romance, which bloomed after years of friendship.

"This is a message for anyone who's single and doesn't want to be," Handler says in the video she posted Friday. "I would suggest really investing in yourself and becoming the best version of yourself to prepare yourself for the person that you're going to end up with."

Earlier in December, Handler and Koy enjoyed a date night together at the People's Choice Awards, where she picked up a prize for her show Vaccinated and Horny. The former Chelsea Lately host told Laverne Cox on the red carpet about "a lot of inner work" she did before she could see longtime pal Koy "through a completely different lens."

Handler reiterated that message in her Instagram post. "That's how I found the person who was standing in front of me all this time," she said, adding to Koy, "Love you, baby."