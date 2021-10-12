Chelsea Handler and fellow comedian Jo Koy have been friends for years, but recently fell for each other romantically

Chelsea Handler Has 'Hope' for Others After Falling in Love with 'Best Buddy' Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler is raving about being in a relationship with boyfriend Jo Koy — who she considers her "best buddy."

On Monday, during an appearance on The Tonight Show, the 46-year-old comedian opened up about having a relationship with her best friend, ensuring others that love is possible.

"If I fell in love at the age of 46, I have hope for every person in this world," she told host Jimmy Fallon.

Handler explained that men were "very discouraging these past couple of years," and she previously questioned who she would end up with before dating Koy.

Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy Credit: Chelsea Handler/Instagram

"Then I had my friend Jo Koy, who was in my life a very long time," the comedian continued, explaining that she grew interest in him after he was a frequent panelist on her late night talk show Chelsea Lately — which ran from 2007 to 2014 on E!.

"And then one day I just looked at him and I thought, 'Oh that's my guy!' So he's like my best buddy and then I also, you know, get to have sex with him….Fun time!" she added as Fallon laughed.

Handler then offered some advice to the audience, urging others to see people "through a different lens" when it comes to relationships.

"So anyone, if you have a friend in your life that you think you're not into or not attracted to, just remember my story and to be open-minded," she ended.

Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy Credit: Chelsea Handler/Instagram

Handler and Koy, 50, made their relationship public on Instagram last month when she shared a pair of photos with him, including a sweet snap of the duo mid-smooch. "He's on tour, I'm on tour, sometimes we tour together," she captioned the post, promoting their respective comedy tours.

"#VaccinatedAndHorny #FunnyIsFunny," she added. "All coming to a city near you!"

Chelsea Handler during an interview on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON Credit: Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Are You There, Vodka? It's Me, Chelsea author also recently opened up about her new relationship on Instagram.

"Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love," Handler wrote in another post last month. "And that I'm finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is. There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff."

The couple was spotted getting cozy in August at a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game, where Koy threw out the first pitch. "She told me how to throw it, she was my coach that day," he later told TMZ. "How beautiful did she look that day?"