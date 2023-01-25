Chelsea Handler Is Fed Up with Jo Koy Questions: 'I'm Not Promoting a Breakup from 6 Months Ago'

Chelsea Handler will always be very fond of her ex Jo Koy — but she's focused on moving forward.

The 47-year-old comedian appeared on Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she revealed that making her Netflix special, Chelsea Handler: Revolution — which Koy, 51, directed — was one of her "favorite moments" of her career.

"I got to share it with somebody that I was madly in love with. It's super sweet," she said of the special, which was released on Dec. 27. "It's probably the sweetest thing that I've ever done. I'm not a very sweet, romantic person. I'm sweet."

But while the special continues to hold a place in her heart, the television personality said she is no longer interested in discussing her relationship with Koy after their split in July.

"I just don't wanna really comment on it any further because it turns into a headline," she told host Alex Cooper. "And I'm not promoting a breakup from six months ago. I'm here to talk about all the other things I'm doing. And I understand people are interested but it's just like, it's run out of gas."

The Chelsea Lately alum previously reflected how the pair's nearly one-year-long relationship changed her perspective on love.

"I had kind of lost my faith in men," Handler admitted to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. "And then, I got into a relationship and that faith was renewed, and it made me open-minded and open-hearted and I remain that way."

In December, Handler also opened up about her split from Koy on Brooke Shields' Now What? Podcast.

"I really believed that this was my guy. I thought, 'Oh my God, I won.' Like I got everything. I have my career, I have respect, I have my family, I have so many friends, I have all of these things," she shared at the time. "And then I thought this was gonna be the person I spend my life with."

However, Handler realized he was "not my person" by the end of the relationship.

"There were just some behaviors that we couldn't agree on… It felt to me like I would have to abandon myself, which maybe I would have been OK to do if I were 20 or 25, but I wasn't willing to do that," she explained. "No matter how much I loved this person — and I loved him so much — I was not going to abandon myself."

Handler and Koy were introduced by a mutual friend almost 20 years ago. Koy then went on to make regular appearances on Handler's former E! show, Chelsea Lately. The couple went public with their relationship in September 2021.

On July 18, Handler announced the couple's split on Instagram, sharing a video that was meant to be posted on their one-year anniversary.

She told Shields, "I was in a lot of pain, but it was unacceptable. I said this can't happen. Our relationship just devolved, and we both could not agree on a situation or several situations, and I thought therapy could help — it did not — and I exhausted any avenue I could think of, and then I just realized this is futile."

She noted that "walking away from him was one of the most difficult things that I have ever had to do."

Chelsea Handler: Revolution is now streaming on Netflix.