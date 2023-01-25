Chelsea Handler Is Fed Up with Jo Koy Questions: 'I'm Not Promoting a Breakup from 6 Months Ago'

Nearly a month after releasing Chelsea Handler: Revolution on Netflix, the TV personality fondly looked back on the comedy special that she made when she was "madly in love" with Koy

By
Published on January 25, 2023 04:44 PM
Chelsea Handler attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images); Jo Koy attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Chelsea Handler will always be very fond of her ex Jo Koy — but she's focused on moving forward.

The 47-year-old comedian appeared on Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she revealed that making her Netflix special, Chelsea Handler: Revolution — which Koy, 51, directed — was one of her "favorite moments" of her career.

"I got to share it with somebody that I was madly in love with. It's super sweet," she said of the special, which was released on Dec. 27. "It's probably the sweetest thing that I've ever done. I'm not a very sweet, romantic person. I'm sweet."

But while the special continues to hold a place in her heart, the television personality said she is no longer interested in discussing her relationship with Koy after their split in July.

"I just don't wanna really comment on it any further because it turns into a headline," she told host Alex Cooper. "And I'm not promoting a breakup from six months ago. I'm here to talk about all the other things I'm doing. And I understand people are interested but it's just like, it's run out of gas."

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: (L-R) Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler attend the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)
Amy Sussman/Getty

The Chelsea Lately alum previously reflected how the pair's nearly one-year-long relationship changed her perspective on love.

"I had kind of lost my faith in men," Handler admitted to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. "And then, I got into a relationship and that faith was renewed, and it made me open-minded and open-hearted and I remain that way."

In December, Handler also opened up about her split from Koy on Brooke Shields' Now What? Podcast.

"I really believed that this was my guy. I thought, 'Oh my God, I won.' Like I got everything. I have my career, I have respect, I have my family, I have so many friends, I have all of these things," she shared at the time. "And then I thought this was gonna be the person I spend my life with."

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: 2021 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy arrive to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/Getty

However, Handler realized he was "not my person" by the end of the relationship.

"There were just some behaviors that we couldn't agree on… It felt to me like I would have to abandon myself, which maybe I would have been OK to do if I were 20 or 25, but I wasn't willing to do that," she explained. "No matter how much I loved this person — and I loved him so much — I was not going to abandon myself."

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy
Chelsea Handler Instagram

Handler and Koy were introduced by a mutual friend almost 20 years ago. Koy then went on to make regular appearances on Handler's former E! show, Chelsea Lately. The couple went public with their relationship in September 2021.

On July 18, Handler announced the couple's split on Instagram, sharing a video that was meant to be posted on their one-year anniversary.

She told Shields, "I was in a lot of pain, but it was unacceptable. I said this can't happen. Our relationship just devolved, and we both could not agree on a situation or several situations, and I thought therapy could help — it did not — and I exhausted any avenue I could think of, and then I just realized this is futile."

She noted that "walking away from him was one of the most difficult things that I have ever had to do."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chelsea Handler: Revolution is now streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
Chelsea Handler attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images); Jo Koy attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Chelsea Handler Says Her Relationship with Jo Koy 'Renewed' Her Faith in Men: 'I Believe in Love'
Chelsea Handler attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images); Jo Koy attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Chelsea Handler Admits That Ending Jo Koy Relationship Was 'One of the Most Difficult Things'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Host Chelsea Handler speaks onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Chelsea Handler Explains Why She Doesn't Want Kids: 'I Don't Think I Have the Skills'
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, June 28 included guest host Chelsea Handler, Simu Liu (We Were Dreamers), Atsuko Okatsuka, and musical guest Jelly Roll. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) CHELSEA HANDLER
Chelsea Handler Says She 'Didn't Know Until I Was 40' That the Sun and Moon Are Not the Same
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, June 28 included guest host Chelsea Handler, Simu Liu (We Were Dreamers), Atsuko Okatsuka, and musical guest Jelly Roll. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) CHELSEA HANDLER
Chelsea Handler 'Didn't Know' She Was on Ozempic, Says Her Doctor 'Just Hands It Out to Anybody'
Chelsea Handler
Chelsea Handler Jokes About Choosing Childlessness in Netflix Special: 'Know When You Don't Have the Skills'
Chelsea Handler
Chelsea Handler Returns to Netflix with Standup Comedy Special Directed by Her Ex-Boyfriend Jo Koy
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, June 28 included guest host Chelsea Handler, Simu Liu (We Were Dreamers), Atsuko Okatsuka, and musical guest Jelly Roll. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) CHELSEA HANDLER
Chelsea Handler Teases a Possible Return to Late-Night TV: 'I'm Gonna Do It Again'
Janelle Brown, Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Says the Door 'Has to Be' Open for a Reconciliation with Ex Kody
Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler attend the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy's Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmPkebAvFqf/ gwendlynbrown Verified done with finals 😅 hoping i did as well as beatriz thinks second slide for candid ; Sister Wives https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zBNK2c3wCi9qPfJnFg4gf3VByEaH8cxU/view CR: TLC
Kody Brown's Daughter Gwendlyn Admits She Tends to 'Dislike Him a Bit' After Watching 'Sister Wives'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: 2021 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy arrive to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Chelsea Handler's Ex Jo Koy Says They're Still 'Great Friends' After Split: It's 'All Love'
Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler attend the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Chelsea Handler Opens Up About Her 'Painful' Split with Jo Koy: 'I Have to Choose Myself'
Jo Koy attends the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Party at a private residence on December 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jo Koy Opens Up About 'Next Chapter' with Chelsea Handler: 'I'll Always Champion for Her'
Chelsea Handler Announces Breakup with Jo Koy
Chelsea Handler Announces Breakup with Jo Koy: 'Continue to Root for Us'
Clare Crawley and Dale Moss attend Day 2 at Alo House on June 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' Relationship Timeline