Chelsea Handler's Ex Jo Koy Says They're Still 'Great Friends' After Split: It's 'All Love'

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy are still on good terms after calling it quits.

While speaking to TMZ on Thursday, Koy was asked whether the former couple is in a good place despite their recent breakup.

"Everything's good. We're taking a break," the 51-year-old comedian said. "We're great friends, we've always been great friends. The love is still there."

Asked whether the two exes are still in touch, Koy said, 'Yeah ... but all love. That's all." He then refrained from revealing who pulled the plug on the relationship, calling it a "private" matter.

Koy was also asked whether he was ready to "jump back into the dating pool." To that, Koy laughed and said he was "just going to concentrate on this movie thing right now," referencing his upcoming film Easter Sunday, out Aug. 5.

Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler attend the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Handler, 47, announced the couple's split on Instagram Monday, sharing a video that was meant to be posted on their one-year anniversary.

"It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now," the former Chelsea host wrote. "I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us. This man blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever."

She continued, "To be loved and adored by @jokoy has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. He renewed my faith in men, in love, in being 100% who I am, and I've never been more optimistic for the future."

Handler said Koy "blew my creativity open, my lust for working hard again, being on the road again." The comedian additionally credited Koy for having "reminded me who I was and always have been."

"This is not an ending. It's another beginning, and it's a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun. YOUR PERSON IS COMING," she concluded. "So, please continue to root for both of us, because you never know what life will bring and let's first start by all going to the theater on August 5th to buy tickets to Jo's new movie EASTER SUNDAY and Filipino PRIDE! Let's go!"

Chelsea Handler Announces Breakup with Jo Koy: 'Continue to Root for Us' Credit: getty (2)

In his own breakup post, Koy said the former couple "will always remain great friends and will always have love for one another."

"I'm her biggest fan and I can't wait for you all to see what she has in store for the future," he added. "Keep killing it Chelsea! Mahal kita!"

A mutual friend introduced Handler and Koy to each other more than 20 years ago. Thereafter, Koy would go on to make frequent appearances on Handler's E! late-night series Chelsea Lately, which aired from 2007 to 2014.

The pair sparked dating rumors in September 2021 after they were spotted getting cozy at a Los Angeles Dodgers game. Handler confirmed their relationship later that month, sharing a photo of the two kissing on Instagram. She later called Koy "the best boyfriend" she's ever had.

Handler has since called the pair's breakup "painful."