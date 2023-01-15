Chelsea Handler Says She 'Didn't Know Until I Was 40' That the Sun and Moon Are Not the Same

Chelsea Handler isn't afraid to admit that she doesn't know everything when it comes to outer space.

Ahead of hosting Sunday's 28th Critics' Choice Awards, the comedian, 47, detailed a slightly embarrassing, yet absolutely hilarious anecdote from her new Netflix standup special Revolution as she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week.

"This is true. I didn't know until I was 40 years old that the sun and the moon were not the same thing," Handler said to laughter from host Jimmy Fallon and the audience, before joking: "It was shocking to me as well."

She recounted coming to the realization while riding elephants with her sister during a safari in Africa.

"My older sister Simone looked up at the sky, and she said, 'Chelsea, look up. It's not often you get to see the sun and the moon at the same time,'" Handler recalled.

Eric McCandless/ABC/Getty

Handler then looked around, mimicking wonderment. "I was like Scooby Doo. I'm like, 'Ruh, what?' " she said.

"I go, 'Wait, but they're always together,' and as soon as I said that, she turned around and she goes, 'What did you say?' And I was like, 'Oh, shut up, shut up, shut up.' I knew what I said was wrong. I was like, 'Let's canter. Is that what an elephant does,' " the comedian continued.

"She looked at me ... and I just tried to gloss over it. I was like, 'Never mind what I said. I know.' And she said, 'No, I need you to tell me what you think is happening between the sun and the moon.' And I was like, 'Honestly, I just assumed when the sun went down, it popped back up as the moon.' I'm like, 'Is that not what's happening?' The man riding the elephant spoke no English and went, 'Pfft!' " added Handler.

The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards will air live on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.