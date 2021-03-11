The comedian posted a clip on Wednesday from a 2014 CNN interview in which she and the TV host sparred about him checking his cell phone during a commercial break

Chelsea Handler Calls Out Piers Morgan by Sharing 2014 Interview and Says He Has Stayed 'the Same'

Chelsea Handler is calling out Piers Morgan.

Following Morgan's exit from Good Morning Britain in the wake of criticism over comments he made about Meghan Markle, Handler, 46, posted a clip on Wednesday from a 2014 CNN interview in which she and the TV host sparred about his mid-interview behavior.

"Some a—holes get better, some just stay the same," she captioned the post.

In the clip, Handler called out Morgan, 55, for checking his phone during the commercial break.

"I want viewers to know — I mean, they must know because they're probably following you on Twitter — I mean, you can't even pay attention for 60 seconds. You're a terrible interviewer."

Morgan replied: "Well, you just weren't keeping my attention. That's more an issue for you than me."

"That's not my problem. This is your show. You have to pay attention to the guest that you invited on your show."

As Morgan continued to insist he would have paid attention to her if she were "interesting enough," Handler fired back: "Maybe that's why your job is coming to an end" — a reference to CNN's decision a month earlier to cancel Morgan's show.

Shortly after, he asked what Handler would do if she could relive one moment in her life, to which she replied: "It would be spending this hour differently."

Several celebrities praised Handler in the comments of her post.

Dax Shepard wrote: "You've lived out my Bill O'Reilly fantasy."

"There are not enough eggplant emojis in the world to describe how much I love this post," Shepard's wife, actress Kristen Bell, commented.

Natalie Portman kept it simple with multiple heart-eyed emojis. January Jones wrote, "I love you" and Reese Witherspoon said, "Exactly!"

On Tuesday, Morgan made the decision to depart from Good Morning Britain after viewers berated him for his comments about Meghan's recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan questioned the Duchess of Sussex's legitimacy when it came to her discussing her mental health.

"I don't believe a word she says, Meghan Markle," Morgan said during Monday's broadcast of the U.K. morning show. "I wouldn't believe it if she read me a weather report and that fact that she fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible."

Since making those comments, Morgan has received intense backlash, including from his own Good Morning Britain co-host Alex Beresford.

Morgan stormed off the set of the morning show on Tuesday when Beresford confronted him about his comments, saying, "I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, but yet you continue to trash her."