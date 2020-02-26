Chelsea Handler Rings in Birthday with Pantsless Ski Session While Holding Margarita & Marijuana

Forget snow suits — Chelsea Handler is all about her birthday suit!

To celebrate her 45th birthday Tuesday, the comedian hit the slopes in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada for an unconventional day of skiing in her underwear.

Not only did Handler ride down the mountain pantsless, but her hands were full, with a marijuana joint in one hand and a margarita in the other.

The television personality documented the day’s antics on her Instagram, sharing several photos and videos of her birthday fun with her friends.

“Skiing into 45 with my margarita, my marijuana, and my mountain!” Handler captioned her post, adding the hashtags “who needs pants” and “birthday suit.”

Video in Handler’s gallery post showed her zooming down the mountain wearing only an orange and purple ski jacket, a helmet, goggles and a pair of underwear.

While riding down the run, Handler took a swig of her margarita and a quick puff of marijuana.

In the other shots, Handler was seen posing pantsless off her skis in front of a ski cabin as well as toasting with her drink at the top of the mountain and on the chairlift.

To stay warm, the comedian added a white bathrobe over her outfit as seen in some of the photos.

The star also shared silly clips to her Instagram Story, including a video where she sang “Happy Birthday” to herself while riding the chairlift by herself.

Handler’s post sparked attention from several other celebrities, who praised her for her free-spirited birthday celebration.

Comedian Mamrie Hart replied, “Everybody else must level up. 💥 Happ bday, wild woman!”

“Happy Birthday! You’re the coolest!” wrote Kate Upton.

Ashley Benson added, “I F—KING love you so much.”

“HAHAHHA! You’re perfect, I adore you, and 45 looks niiiiiice ♥️ HBD BB,” chimed Sophia Bush.

Patrick Schwarzenegger joked, “Lol ur nuts,” to which she responded, “you know it, sister!”

“You go Chelsea! Happy birthday! ♥️” wrote Courteney Cox, while Kevin Hart laughed, “Crazy ass 😂😂😂😂😂😂.”