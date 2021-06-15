The actress plays Bridget in the Fox sitcom, which will air its season 2 finale on Sunday

Chelsea Frei Reflects on The Moodys Ahead of 'Bittersweet' Season 2 Finale: 'It's Been a Joy'

The Moodys is approaching its season 2 finale.

The Fox sitcom originally debuted in December 2019 as a holiday-themed limited series, based on an Australian show of the same name. Last July, however, the network renewed The Moodys for a second season, which debuted in April and will air its finale on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The show follows a dysfunctional family - parents Sean Moody Sr. (Denis Leary) and Ann Moody (Elizabeth Perkins) and their three children, Dan (Francois Arnaud), Bridget (Chelsea Frei) and Sean Jr. (Jay Baruchel).

Ahead of the finale, Frei, 28, calls the end of this season both "bittersweet" and "exciting."

"I love these people so much, and it's always such a joy to get to see the work and what we did and how much fun we had," she tells PEOPLE. "But I'm also just excited for people to see it."

"I think it wraps up this season in a really sweet way," she adds. "And we have hope for all the characters and everyone in the family and what their next steps are."

The Moodys Credit: FOX via Getty

Frei says she was immediately drawn to The Moodys when she first read the script, partly because she saw her own boisterous family reflected in the fictional story.

"I remember thinking, 'Oh my god, this is kind of like my family,'" she says. "I come from a family in Boston and we're all really loud and mean to each other and constantly screaming at each other and then being like, 'Okay, are we going out for dinner now? Where are we going to dinner?'"

"We can easily let go of a fight in one second," she continues. "So I found that that kind of love and constant turmoil in The Moodys very much reflected my own life in a way that I loved."

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Moodys The Moodys | Credit: FOX via Getty

Looking ahead, Frei has been filming for the upcoming Time Traveler's Wife HBO series and is excited for her first feature, Tankhouse, to make its film festival premiere.

For now, though, it's all about The Moodys. "I'm really excited to see how it comes together in this last episode," she says. "It's been a joy."