9 Sizzling Snaps of The Bear's Chef Carmy, Played by Jeremy Allen White

The kitchen just got hotter! Shameless' Jeremy Allen White stepped into the role of Chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in the new FX hit, The Bear.

Since the eight-episode series premiered on June 23, Chef Carmy has not only established a name for himself in the fictional foodscape, but he's been deemed the "Internet's new boyfriend" as well. (And, well, we'll just let this New Yorker cartoon speak for itself.)

One look at the cook will leave you hungry for more!