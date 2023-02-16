Raven-Symoné Tells 'Cheetah Girls' Costar Adrienne Bailon-Houghton She Would Do a Revival 'in a Heartbeat'

"That's why anytime she's doing something, I'm down and I know she's the same for me," the Raven's House star told her fellow Disney Channel alum

By
Published on February 16, 2023 04:56 PM
CHEETAH GIRLS 2
The Cheetah Girls photographed in 2006 for Cheetah Girls 2. Photo: Everett Collection

If The Cheetah Girls soundtrack taught us anything, it's that "Together We Can!"

Raven-Symoné and her Cheetah-licious costar Adrienne Bailon-Houghton reconnected this week for an E! News sit-down and mini Disney Channel reunion, when the 37-year-old star affirmed she'd take part in another Cheetah Girls project "in a heartbeat."

"That's why we did Raven's Home, that's why we're here," Symoné said of her connection with Houghton, 39. "That's why any time she's doing something, I'm down and I know she's the same for me. And I think that there's a wonderful thing to just encapsulate something and let it live. We are in the era of reboot, honey. We love a reboot."

Though Houghton did chime in, "We hate when they ruin it."

"And we can't ruin the Cheetah Girls, they can't ruin it," agreed Symoné. "So if there was anything, and I'm trying to be honest, I'll say this to your face. I'm not trying to act that much anymore, I want to direct. But if there was something that we did together, it would be us and you would be surprised — it would smash."

Houghton also explained that she's also down for it, name-checking their characters as she said, "Bubbles and Chuchie forever!"

THE CHEETAH GIRLS
Everett Collection

The actresses first took on their respective roles in the franchise in 2003's Disney Channel classic The Cheetah Girls, and did it again in 2006's The Cheetah Girls 2, although Symoné did not return for 2008's The Cheetah Girls: One World. Houghton, Kiely Williams and Sabrina Bryan toured the group's music as a trio until disbanding in 2008, while Symoné kept her Cheetah talents on screen.

"I remember the eyelashes, Adrienne," Symoné said when asked about her favorite memories from their time together. "I would never forget in the makeup room, and the care and respect that she puts on her eyelashes."

After Houghton said she wasn't allowed to wear "falsies" as a Cheetah Girl, she revealed her own favorite memory with Symoné came years after their girl group days. "My favorite memory with you is one that I ended up telling you after my son was born, and it was finding out that we were pregnant — that our surrogate was pregnant on the Raven's Home lot."

raven simone and adrienne bailon
Raven Symoné and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. Paras Griffin/Getty; Kevin Winter/Getty

The actress, who played Raven Baxter's high school bully Alana in That's So Raven, revived her character when she returned to Disney Channel for an appearance in Raven's Home back in 2021.

"I've always been hopeful about [playing Alana again], so to be able to make it happen was a dream come true," Houghton told TVLine at the time. "I always love working with her."

"We did the first Cheetah Girls movie when I was 19, and now I'm 38, so we've stayed friends for almost 20 years," the actress added. "We laugh at the fact that we were playing the high school students… and now we're playing the parents. It's so bizarre!"

The Cheetah Girls can be streamed on Disney+.

