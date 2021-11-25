Raven-Symoné to Reunite with Cheetah Girls Costar Adrienne Bailon in New Season of Raven's Home

They're Cheetah Girls, Cheetah sisters — and now, Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton are reuniting once again!

For the first time in 15 years, the former costars will be sharing the screen as they star in the fifth season of Disney Channel's Raven's Home, according to TVLine.

Houghton is set to reprise her role as Raven Baxter's high school bully Alana from Disney's That's So Raven, which ran on Disney Channel from 2003-2007, the outlet reported.

However, in a surprise twist, Alana will end up returning as the principal of Bayside High, where she and Raven once attended — and now, the school where Raven's son Booker is enrolled after he and Raven move back to San Francisco to care for her father.

"I've always been hopeful about [playing Alana again], so to be able to make it happen was a dream come true," Houghton, 38, told TVLine. "I always love working with [Raven-Symoné]."

"We did the first Cheetah Girls movie when I was 19, and now I'm 38, so we've stayed friends for almost 20 years," the actress added. "We laugh at the fact that we were playing the high school students… and now we're playing the parents. It's so bizarre!"

cheetah girls Raven Symoné and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton on the set of "The Cheetah Girls 2" | Credit: Disney Channel / Everett

Raven, 35, and Houghton first joined forces in 2003 on the set of The Cheetah Girls. That same year, That's So Raven premiered, which Houghton starred on for five episodes.

In 2006, the costars reprised their Cheetah Girls roles as Galleria and Chanel, respectively, for the film's sequel, The Cheetah Girls 2.

Though the stars remained friendly over the years, the two took separate paths, with Houghton becoming a co-host of The Real in 2013, while Raven has starred in the That's So Raven spinoff since 2017.

Though no premiere date has been set, the Raven's Home reunion now marks the first time in nearly two decades that Houghton and Raven will share the screen again.

"[It was] wildly nostalgic," Houghton told TVLine. "I was so happy to be back. Not only was That's So Raven filmed on that lot, but I also did The Suite Life of Zack and Cody on that lot. I remember all of our Cheetah Girls photoshoots and promo shoots. Even just being in the dressing room was insane."

Speaking about her character, Houghton said she was "fully shocked" that Alana was now the principal of Bayside High but that she was "loving being the authority figure."

"How genius of the writers of this show to create that dynamic where the school bully becomes the principal," she says. "It's funny and ironic."

Being on the show also held another significant meaning for the actress.

"I have nieces that are seven and nine, and they're obsessed with That's So Raven and Raven's Home," Houghton told TVLine. "Seeing the show through their eyes is the best feeling ever. I actually haven't told them I'm doing this yet, so when I know it's airing, I want to film and capture their reaction to seeing their aunt on the show again."

As for whether she and Raven will jump back into their velour jumpsuits to reprise their Cheetah Girls roles?

"That would be so fun, and I always say 'never say never,'" she told TVLine. "I'm so excited about this new generation experiencing the Cheetah Girls on TikTok and Disney+. Kim Kardashian told me that North is obsessed with the Cheetah Girls and wants to introduce us."