'Cheers' Stars George Wendt and John Ratzenberger Reunite at the Titular Bar as It Goes Up for Auction

The stars of Cheers are making one last toast for old times' sake.

George Wendt and John Ratzenberger, who respectively played Norm Peterson and Cliff Clavin on the hit NBC sitcom, reunited 30 years after the last episode was filmed to say goodbye yet again to the iconic bar, which is now up for auction.

"It was fantastic, so great to see the bar," Wendt, 74, told news outlet WHDH 7 of visiting The Bull and Finch Pub in Boston, which the titular Cheers bar is based on.

"Preserving this, and Archie Bunker's set, that's a big deal," said Ratzenberger, 76. "That's a real big deal because all these things are part of our lives."

Cheers, which aired on NBC from 1982 to 1993, followed the locals that frequented the Boston bar. The series also starred Ted Danson, Kirstie Alley, Shelley Long, Woody Harrelson, Rhea Perlman and Nicholas Colasanto.

Wendt revealed that the cast still stays in touch, but told WHDH 7, "We catch each other in bits and pieces. It's kind of hard. It's like herding cats trying to get us all together."

"I get a lot of letters to this day about 'Thank you, we went through a bad time when my father was dying, and the only joy in his life was watching your show,'" Ratzenberger told WHDH 7. "So, it really does mean a lot, so to see this, it meant a lot."

The real-life bar houses autographs from several cast members, including wood carvings made decades ago of Ratzenberger and Alley's names. (Alley played lead Rebecca Howe, for which she won a Golden Globe and Emmy.)

According to WHDH 7, the bar is just one of the items up for auction, along with props from other series like The Tonight Show, Mad Men and Breaking Bad.

The auction, which is now live online, will end between June 2 - 4 in Dallas.