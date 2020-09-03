The Navarro College cheerleading coach joins the cast of the hit dancing series along with Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, Tiger King's Carole Baskin and Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause among others

Cheer’s Gabi Butler and Lexi Brumback Say Coach Monica Aldama 'Will Kill It' on DWTS

Gabi Butler and Lexi Brumback have a new reason to cheer!

The Cheer stars are sharing words of encouragement for their coach, Monica Aldama, ahead of her debut on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

Speaking virtually with Entertainment Tonight, the two stars of the popular Netflix series shared that their coach "will kill it" while competing for the mirrorball trophy on season 29 of the dancing competition series.

"With her determination, she could become a pro at anything. I can see her doing a back walkover in high-heel boots. I know she can do anything. She'll be fine," Brumback, 20, said. "She'll do great, honestly."

Butler, 22, chimed in and added, "She's very used to walking in heels already, so I feel like she's a really hard worker. She is a coach and because she did cheer back in the day, I think that she can take good criticism and I feel like she's a hard worker. So I think that she would kill it."

"Yeah, she definitely will kill it," Brumback added.

Aldama, 47, who is the coach of Navarro College's elite cheerleading team in Corsicana, Texas, is just one of the many contestants set to compete on the ABC series when it premieres later this month on Sept. 14.

The DWTS season 29 cast also includes Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, Tiger King star Carole Baskin, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, among many others.

Aldama has served as the team's head coach for over two decades, leading the squad to 14 National Championships, and she hopes to channel that drive to win the coveted DWTS mirrorball trophy.

"I'm hoping that my 25 years of experience in getting teams ready for competition, I can use the strategy that we use for mentally and physically preparing," she said on Good Morning America Wednesday. "I have never danced in my life. I've always done cheerleading. I've learned very quickly that it's completely different a whole different technique. I have a long journey ahead of me, but I know how to work hard."

Fellow Cheer star Jerry Harris also joined his cheerleading teammates in sending Aldama a message of congratulations on Wednesday — and of course, it included some "mat talk."

"Congratulations, Monica, for getting picked to be on Dancing with the Stars!" he yelled during a video appearance on GMA. "You deserve this! Yes! I'm so, so happy for you. I can't wait to vote for you every week, cheer for you and just scream at the TV!"

Meanwhile, during her chat with ET, Butler remained coy when asked if she had been considered for DWTS in the future.