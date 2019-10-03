Cheers to this!

Some of the lovable cast of 1980s sitcom Cheers is having a mini-reunion as guest stars on The Goldbergs — and PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek!

The episode follows Geoff (Sam Lerner) as he attempts to start a food delivery service and runs into a few challenges, including losing Murray’s (Jeff Garlin) Philly cheesesteak. On his quest to find the sandwich, Geoff comes across Cheers’ Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt as his customers.

“I want to see for myself what kind of person takes another man’s sandwich,” says Murray before heading out to meet Geoff’s customers.

“Put me down for a beer please,” says Wendt in his role as Lenny Frank, who is reminiscent of his beer-loving character Norm on Cheers.

“Let me take a look,” Wendt says, referring to the missing sandwich and taking a sip of his beer. “Definitely not at the bottom of this can.”

Geoff later heads to customer Margot Palmer’s home, played by Perlman, to ask if her order was “up to our standards.”

“Sure, but my standards are very low,” she replies. “One time I ordered a pizza, honest to God, it had three screws on it. I ate it anyway.”

“What? The screws?” asks Geoff.

“No, dumbass!” replies Perlman, reminding Cheers fans of feisty waitress Carla Tortelli she played in the 1980s.

Geoff and Murray then head to Digby Yates, played by Ratzenberger, and just hear him give facts and history about the Philly cheesesteak.

“Just tell me where my sandwich is,” says an upset Murray. “He’s a bit off, I’m outta here.”

Lastly, the two pay a visit to Alley by knocking on her character Susie Goodman’s door. Goodman has the sandwich!

“Could I possibly get that back?” asks Geoff.

“That’s gonna be kind of tough, I already ate the hell out of it,” she replies.

“She reeks of cheesy, beefy goodness! What are you doing, you monster?!” yells Murray as she takes a huge bite out of the sandwich.

The new episode, which airs Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, is part of the network’s “Cast From the Past Week,” which features reunions from throwback shows including The Drew Carey Show, Charmed, Think Like a Man and Wet Hot American Summer.