Cheer Star Jerry Harris Congratulates Monica Aldama on DWTS Casting: 'You Deserve This!'

Monica Aldama has served as the Navarro cheer team's head coach for over two decades

Jerry Harris has a new reason to cheer!

Harris sent his Cheer coach Monica Aldama a message of congratulations on Wednesday after she was named a contestant on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars — and of course, it included some "mat talk."

"Congratulations, Monica, for getting picked to be on Dancing with the Stars!" he yelled during a video appearance on Good Morning America. "You deserve this! Yes! I'm so, so happy for you. I can't wait to vote for you every week, cheer for you and just scream at the TV!"

Harris, who is known for his “mat talk” — his positive and enthusiastic way of hyping up his fellow teammates — cheered under Aldama on the elite Navarro College team in Texas and appeared alongside her in the hit Netflix docu-series Cheer.

Aldama, 47, has served as the team's head coach for over two decades, leading the squad to 14 National Championships. And she hopes to channel that drive to win the coveted DWTS mirrorball trophy.

"I'm hoping that my 25 years of experience in getting teams ready for competition, I can use the strategy that we use for mentally and physically preparing," she said on GMA. "I have never danced in my life. I've always done cheerleading. I've learned very quickly that it's completely different a whole different technique. I have a long journey ahead of me, but I know how to work hard."

Along with Aldama, the DWTS season 29 cast includes Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, Tiger King star Carole Baskin, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, former NFL player Vernon Davis, Jesse Metcalfe, Anne Heche, Skai Jackson, One Day at a Time actress Justina Machado, The Real host Jeannie Mai, Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly, Catfish host Nev Schulman, NBA superstar Charles Oakley and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.