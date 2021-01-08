Cheer Star Morgan Simianer and Big Brother's Jackson Michie Spark Dating Rumors with Flirty Posts

Jackson Michie made his first appearance on Morgan Simianer's TikTok account on Dec. 19

Is Morgan Simianer starting the new year with a new man?

In the clip, Simianer is seen mouthing the words, "I think you have a little crush on me," with Michie, 25, replying, "Ew, no!"

"Yeah, I think you do," the cheerleader insists, prompting Michie to run up and wrap his arms around her.

"Guilty as charged," Michie wrote in the comments section.

Michie also seemed to fuel the dating rumors in a video on his own account, writing, "Why are people so pressed about yall?"

"I know a lot of things but I don't know about that," he mouths as he stands next to Simianer. "I'm not sure why."

A rep for Simianer had no comment, and a rep for Michie did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

While it's unclear when the two started spending time together, Michie made his first appearance on Simianer's TikTok account on Dec. 19.

Further fueling speculation, Simianer shared a photo of herself this week overlooking a sunset while seemingly wearing Michie's jacket.

"California looks good on you 🖤 ...but my jacket looks even better with you in it 😘 how bout both?" he commented on the post.

They also appeared to celebrate New Year's Eve together.

Their flirty posts come less than a year after Michie announced his split from fellow Big Brother star Holly Allen.

"There has been one constant through it all and that's the amazing woman standing next to me," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "Life has continued to work in ways neither of [us] expected, and sadly life will be taking us in different directions. This isn't because of bad actions or words, rather, two people who deeply love each other recognizing that a relationship may not be for the best."