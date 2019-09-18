Cheating, Sex and a Possible Reconciliation? See a Sneak Peek of Married at First Sight's Reunion

The drama has only continued for Married at First Sight‘s couples since “Decision Day” earlier this year.

In a sneak peek from Wednesday’s reunion finale (shared exclusively with PEOPLE), it appears much has changed for the cast since they decided to stay married — or divorce — after just weeks of marriage.

While Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson chose to stay married at the end of the experiment following a tumultuous relationship, it appears they’ve continued to struggle.

Meanwhile, all may not be lost for Keith Manley and Iris Caldwell, who was shocked when her husband chose to split on decision day.

Still, they continue to fight over Caldwell’s virginity. “Yeah, I may not know what it means to have sex, but that’s why I wanted to have that experience with you!” she exclaims on the reunion.

Amber Bowles was left heartbroken when she discovered her match, Matthew Gwynne, had been seen out and about with other women. “Just own it, boy,” she tells Gwynne when he’s grilled by host Kevin Frazier about whether he cheated on his wife during the experiment.

During the season, fan favorites Gregory Okotie and Deonna McNeill had small bumps in their marriage but comparatively little drama as they fell for each other.

But has that changed since the cameras turned off?

To find out where all the couples stand with each other now, tune in to the Married at First Sight reunion finale, airing Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. on Lifetime and produced by Kinetic Content.