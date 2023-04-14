Chase Sui Wonders Strikes Up a Connection That Might Turn Bloody — and Fatal — in 'City on Fire'

An ominous reunion could turn dangerous for Chase Sui Wonders' character on AppleTV+'s City on Fire.

The forthcoming Apple TV+ series follows a NYU student who is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July in 2003.

"Samantha (Wonders) is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends' band is playing her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does," reads a logline from a press release.

It continues, "As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she's revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep. Charlie (Wyatt Oleff) is a friend of Samantha's who is struggling to cope with the death of his father on 9/11 two years earlier. After she is shot, he stops at nothing to unravel the mystery of what happened."

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at the series, a flashback of Samantha lying lifeless with a gory gash in her forehead is shown.

Weeks earlier, Charlie is asked by his therapist about "the girl."

"Well, I actually never would've met her if it weren't for you, so in a way, this is all your fault," quips Charlie.

"If I'm being 100 percent, totally honest with you here," he explains, "These weekly sessions are not exactly my favorite afternoon activity."

An image of him walking down the street is shown as he's heard sharing that his mom had just recently let him start driving into New York City alone, "which meant when we were done here, I was free to wander."

During one of his post-therapy ventures, Charlie walks by a record store and sees Samantha flipping through vinyls inside. He notes that he and Samantha, now a student at New York University, went to the same high school but she was one grade ahead of him.

"It's not like we were friends or anything but, she's just hard to forget," says Charlie.

Despite not being close, Samantha recognizes Charlie and snaps a photo of him and says, "I know you ... How do I know you?"

Playing coy, Charlie says, "Oh um, I think we both went to Flower Hill High," before telling her his name. Samantha asks him why he's so far from home, and Charlie offers another evasive response.

"I mean, what's anyone doing out here? Just getting the hell off Long Island, right?" he jokes.

Clearly pleased, Samantha says, "That is the right answer."

The eight-episode mystery is written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (Gossip Girl and The O.C.).

The ensemble cast also features Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zukerman, Xavier Clyde, Max Milner, Alexandra Doke, Omid Abtahi, Kathleen Munroe and John Cameron Mitchell.

City on Fire premieres on Apple TV+ Friday, May 12, with new episodes running through June 16.