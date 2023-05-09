Chase Sui Wonders Says Acting with Pete Davidson 'Is My Favorite Thing' and Calls 'Bupkis' 'Close to the Heart'

Chase Sui Wonders is happy to share the screen with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

After initially meeting on the set of Bodies Bodies Bodies in 2021, the 26-year-old actress knew she and her Bupkis costar, 29, "could work together super well."

"He's such a pro, and acting with him is my favorite thing," she told Nylon. "As soon as I got onto Bupkis, it felt like we were flowing again. The relationship's a lot less toxic in Bupkis than it is in Bodies, which is a lot more fun to play."

Photographs by Lea Winkler for Nylon

The new Peacock series is based on a fictionalized version of Davidson's life, and Wonders plays his on-again, off-again girlfriend Nikki.

"That was really difficult to film but also so fun," Wonders said. "We're playing complicated people who have a deep, deep love for one another, just trying to figure themselves out along the way and be delicate with each other. That's where the beauty comes in."

While the actress praises the show as being "super personal and close to the heart," she also shared that her positive experience results from her partnership with Davidson.

"We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what's happening in our relationship is very sacred," she affirmed. "The first initial shock was super disorienting, but after that, it just becomes ... it's like a video game. It feels like another weird player came into the video game. I feel like I'm still on my own path. My life hasn't changed that much."

Photographs by Lea Winkler for Nylon

Wonders and Davidson first sparked romance rumors in late 2022 when they attended a New York Rangers game alongside castmate Rachel Sennott.

While they have kept quiet about their relationship, Davidson recently gushed about Wonders at the red-carpet premiere of Bupkis last month, telling Entertainment Tonight: "I mean, she's the best. She's the best actress. She's gonna crush. She's got a lot of cool stuff going."

Bupkis is now available to stream on Peacock.