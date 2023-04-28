Chase Chrisley Shares Sweet Throwback of Dad Todd While He's in Prison: 'Missin Ya Pops'

Todd Chrisley is currently completing his 12-year sentence for fraud-related crimes at a prison in Florida

Published on April 28, 2023 02:02 PM
Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Chase Chrisley is continuing to keep his dad Todd Chrisley in his thoughts amid his prison stint.

The Growing Up Chrisley star shared a throwback of Todd, 54, on his Instagram Story Thursday. In the photo, the pair smiled from ear to ear while posing alongside one of Chase's sisters.

"Missin ya pops," Chase, 26, captioned the shot.

Todd and wife Julie, 50, were sentenced in November to a combined 19 years in prison for fraud-related crimes. They reported to their respective facilities in January.

And while the pair are currently in the process of appealing their case, Todd is spending the next 12 years at Florida's Federal Prison Camp Pensacola. Julie is completing her seven-year sentence at FMC Lexington, Kentucky.

Chase Chrisley/Instagram

Chase has been less outspoken than his siblings when it comes to discussing his parents' legal situation.

Though he said he doesn't "owe the public an explanation," he did say during his first comments on his parents legal woes: "Obviously, what we have been going through is hell. It is a terrible, terrible situation. But I have to try and find the good, even in the darkest time."

He continued, "I feel like throughout everything that we have been going through, it has made me appreciate things I did not appreciate as much in the past. It's made me do a lot of reflecting and just kind of figuring out who I am now as a man and who I wanna be in 10 years, and then 10 years from there and 10 years from there."

RELATED VIDEO: Lindsie Chrisley Feels 'Blessed' That Her Parents Were Welcomed to Prison 'with Open Arms'

Also, as Todd celebrated his first birthday in prison, Chase shared a loving tribute post for the Chrisley Knows Best lead. Alongside multiple photos of the pair, Chase wrote, "Words can't describe how much I miss you."

"This will be the first birthday of yours and mine that we won't be together but we are together in spirit. I Love you and I'm beyond proud of the man, father and husband that you are," he continued. "We live in a broken world with a broken system but I have faith that we will be together soon! Until then, I love you and we will hold it down! Happy Birthday Boss."

Chrisley Knows Best airs Mondays at 11 p.m. ET on USA Network.

