Chase Chrisley Says It's 'Very Difficult' Seeing His Parents in Prison: It's Not 'Some Country Club'

Chase Chrisley is not understating the difficult his family is experiencing while parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are behind bars.

The Growing Up Chrisley stars are serving a combined 19 years in prison for financial crime convictions. As Todd serves out his 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, Julie is serving her seven-year stint at FMC Lexington in Kentucky.

During an appearance on the Chasin' Birdies podcast Thursday, Chase opened up about how "heartbreaking" it's been to see his parents locked away. But the family will "never miss a weekend" visiting them at their respective facilities.

"Savannah will go see my dad, I'll go see my moms. We'll rotate, and Savannah will normally take the kids [Grayson and Chloe] down with her," he explained. "But it's tough, man. I mean, our family loves really, really hard, so when you love somebody as much as we love each other, it's definitely very difficult to see your loved ones in a situation like that."

"Our system's so broken, but that's not new. I mean, there's so many other people that are wrongly convicted that are sitting in prison and just don't have the resources to fight," he continued. "That's what my sister and I are kind of working on, is the prison reform and trying to help people with their re-entry whenever they get out, help them find jobs, give them some stability. But yeah, man it's tough seeing them In there."

Chase also detailed the conditions his parents are having to endure at their respective facilities.

"Their conditions are just so s---ty, too. Like, everybody acts like my dad's in some country club and that's not the case at all," he said. "I mean, they got like black mold [where my dad is], and my mom's place is even worse. I mean, she doesn't even have air conditioning. They're in a camp. It's better than like being behind a wall."

Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty

Describing what his visits are like, Chase said that everyone is "just in a big room with everybody." He is permitted to hug his parents while seeing them.

"Which is a blessing in itself because some places you don't get to do that," he adds.

Though it'll be several years before Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, leave prison, they're currently in the process of appealing their case.

Savannah — who is caring for niece Chloe, 10, and brother Grayson, 16, while their parents are away — has said the appeals process is still uncertain.

"People asked about the appeal. The appeal was filed last month. So now, we wait," she said on her Unlocked podcast. "It's a game of hurry up and wait, so could be waiting a while. I mean, it could be October, November before we hear anything else. We just don't really know."