Chase Chrisley Says His Family Is 'Definitely Closer' amid Parents' Legal Woes: 'We're Still Fighting'

Chase Chrisley is opening up about how his parents' imprisonment has unified his family.

Todd and Julie Chrisley's time serving out a combined 19 years in prison for financial crimes has changed their outlook on life, according to the 26-year-old Growing Up Chrisley alum.

"It's still tough but I will say this: it's definitely brought us closer together," he said on the latest episode of the Chasin' Birdies podcast. "It's made us appreciate each other in ways that we probably didn't before and just appreciating the little things. Like, things that you normally would just take for granted."

The Chrisley Knows Best star added that the experience has "emotionally it's still taking a toll on everybody" in the family.

"Everybody's handling it in their own way," he shared. "My little sister [Savannah], she's a trouper. She's one of the strongest women — strongest human beings — I know."

Chase says the family is "still fighting" and "praying that the truth comes out and they get to come home" after appealing their convictions.

Chase is keeping the faith amid his family's hardships, sharing, "I mean it definitely took a toll on all of us. But I mean, I don't think that God will put you through a storm that he won't bring you out of."

Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, were sentenced in November and reported to their respective facilities in January.

While the pair appeal their case, Todd is spending the next 12 years at Florida's Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, and Julie is completing her seven-year sentence at FMC Lexington in Kentucky.

Last month, Chase shared a throwback of Todd on his Instagram Story Thursday. In the photo, the pair smiled from ear to ear while posing alongside one of Chase's sisters. He captioned the shot, "Missin ya pops."

He also shared a loving tribute post for Todd for his most recent birthday on April 6. Alongside multiple photos of the pair, Chase wrote, "Words can't describe how much I miss you."

"This will be the first birthday of yours and mine that we won't be together but we are together in spirit. I Love you and I'm beyond proud of the man, father and husband that you are," he continued. "We live in a broken world with a broken system but I have faith that we will be together soon! Until then, I love you and we will hold it down! Happy Birthday Boss."

Back in December, Chase asserted he doesn't "owe the public an explanation."

"Obviously, what we have been going through is hell," he said on Savannah's Unlocked podcast. "It is a terrible, terrible situation. But I have to try and find the good, even in the darkest time."

"I feel like throughout everything that we have been going through, it has made me appreciate things I did not appreciate as much in the past," he added. "It's made me do a lot of reflecting and just kind of figuring out who I am now as a man and who I wanna be in 10 years, and then 10 years from there and 10 years from there."