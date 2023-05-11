Chase Chrisley Says Dad Todd Has Given 'Input' on Family's New Reality Series: It's 'Going to Be Different'

"He was like, 'Run it through the roof,'" Chase Chrisley said of Todd Chrisley's reaction to their new show on the Chasin' Birdies podcast Thursday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE.

and
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team.

She came to PEOPLE in March 2021

Published on May 11, 2023 07:32 PM
Chase Chrisley Shares Sweet Throwback of Dad amid His Prison Stint: 'Missin Ya Pops
Chase Chrisley and Todd Chrisley. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Todd and Julie Chrisley are still offering support to their kids while they serve a combined 19-year prison sentence for tax fraud.

After their daughter Savannah Chrisley revealed on her Unlocked podcast in February that their family is working on a new reality series amid their parents' prison sentences, her brother Chase Chrisley opened up about the role Todd and Julie have played in the new project.

"Our new show that we've got coming out is definitely going to be different," Chase, 26, explained on the Chasin' Birdies podcast on Thursday. "It's going to be real raw. The good, the bad, and the ugly. So we'll see how it goes."

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 15: (L-R) Chase Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, and Todd Chrisley attend the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While the Chrisley Knows Best star added that the project is still in the early stages of production, he praised his father for providing his thoughts as they continue to work on the new series.

"I mean, the new show is me, Savannah, and the rest of the people in my family and a few of our close friends," he shared. "Yeah, I talked to [my parents] about it. I mean, I love my dad. One of the smartest human beings that I've ever met."

"So when I do get to see him and talk to him, yeah, I tell him about everything, get his input, and he loves to see us win," he continued.

Chase also explained that the family patriarch fully supports the upcoming series, as he told the podcast hosts: "He was like, 'Run it through the roof.'"

Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, received their respective prison sentences in November. A federal judge sentenced Todd to 12 years in prison with 16 months probation, while Julie was given seven years in prison with 16 months probation.

Though they are appealing their convictions, the couple reported to their respective facilities in January to begin their prison sentences. Todd is spending the next 12 years at Florida's Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, and Julie is completing her seven-year sentence at FMC Lexington in Kentucky.

Chase first spoke about his parents serving time during an appearance on his sister's podcast in December, expressing that he's "not going to worry about what everybody else [in] all the world is thinking and saying" about him or his family.

He shared: "I don't owe the public an explanation. I don't need to explain how I feel to anybody other than the people that I care about and that I love. Obviously, what we have been going through is hell. It is a terrible, terrible situation. But I have to try and find the good, even in the darkest time."

Chase continued, "I feel like throughout everything that we have been going through, it has made me appreciate things I did not appreciate as much in the past. It's made me do a lot of reflecting and just kind of figuring out who I am now as a man and who I wanna be in 10 years, and then 10 years from there and 10 years from there."

CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Faye Chrisley -- (Photo by: Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

He also shared a loving tribute post for Todd for his most recent birthday on April 6. Alongside multiple photos of the pair, Chase wrote, "Words can't describe how much I miss you."

"This will be the first birthday of yours and mine that we won't be together but we are together in spirit. I Love you and I'm beyond proud of the man, father and husband that you are," he continued. "We live in a broken world with a broken system but I have faith that we will be together soon! Until then, I love you and we will hold it down! Happy Birthday Boss."

